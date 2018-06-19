Monday night’s game between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Wrigley Field was postponed due to rain and a limited power outage.

The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday as part of a day-night double header. The first game will start at 12.05 p.m. local time (1.05 p.m. EDT) with the second game starting as per the regular schedule at 7.05 p.m. local time (8.05 p.m. EDT).

“Tonight’s game has been postponed due to a limited power outage in the ballpark affecting the operation of lights in right field and the forecast for continued rain in the area. The game will be made up tomorrow, June 19, as the first game of a split doubleheader at 12:05 p.m,” Cubs said via their official Twitter account.

The two teams were supposed to begin their series Monday with three games scheduled for this week at the Wrigley Field and four the week after at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The Cubs and the Dodgers did not have the best of starts to their season, but are currently on an upward trajectory.

Photo: David Banks/Getty Images

Julian Green, the Cubs' vice president for communications and community affairs explained the reason for the delay and made it clear that they will have the stadium’s power up and running by Tuesday. The lights were not the only issue as the continued rainfall also meant that the two teams could not take the field.

“We were having issues with the right-field lights this evening, and unfortunately we weren't able to get them fully operational for tonight," Green said, according to the Chicago Daily Herald. "It appears to be a limited power outage in the ballpark.”

"Notwithstanding, we were also dealing with a pretty heavy storm system in the area. … So the combination of the lights as well as the projected forecast of continued rain, we decided to postpone the game," he said.

The Cubs are yet to reveal the root cause for the limited power outage, but Green was certain that they will find and fix the issue before Tuesday’s double header at Wrigley Field.

The two teams met in the National League Championship Series (NLCS) last year as well when the Dodgers beat the Cubs but then lost to the Houston Astros in the World Series. The year before that saw the Cubs pick up the win and then go on to win the World Series for the first time since 1908.