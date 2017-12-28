Everyone’s favorite neurosurgeon is coming back to “Chicago Med” when the show premieres its midseason episode after the Season 3 hiatus. Recurring guest star Brennan Brown will once again reprise his role as Dr. Sam Abrams in next week’s installment.

According to One Chicago Center’s exclusive first look at “Chicago Med” Season 3, episode 5, titled “Mountains and Molehills,” Dr. Sam will be back after doctors Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) encounter a mysterious disease that’s causing a patient to rapidly become more paralyzed.

Natalie and Will have a young patient whose body strangely experiences paralysis. The two doctors will struggle to identify the disease, so they will ask for assistance from Dr. Sam. However, the three doctors will soon learn that their team-up wouldn’t be enough to counter the young girl’s condition.

In the teaser trailer for episode 5, Dr. Sam is seen approaching Natalie and Will after checking up on the patient. Interestingly, Dr. Sam notices that the way the two doctors talk to each other has changed. “When did you two doctors get so polite with each other,” Dr. Sam asks. Before Natalie or Will could even react to the question, the neurosurgeon guesses, “You two dating each other?” Then, Dr. Sam quickly shuts down his question for he has already figured things out.

Aside from the dynamic between Natalie and Will, viewers should also watch out for the bigger shocker in the new episode. The three doctors will learn that the new patient they are treating will pose a big threat against other patients and the entire hospital in general. Does this mean there’s going to be an epidemic of paralysis in the hospital?

As per usual, fans can expect Dr. Sam to be his usual self in the episode. The straightforward medical professional is known for his not-so-warm approach to dealing with patients and colleagues. Since appearing on the show’s pilot in 2015, he has time after time come back to help in addressing strange to very serious conditions. However, it appears the new medical case for the midseason premiere is going to be quite tough for the fan-favorite doctor.

“Chicago Med” Season 3 is returning to NBC with episode 5, “Mountains and Molehills,” on Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 10 p.m.

Photo: One Chicago Center