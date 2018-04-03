“Chicago Med” is back with episode 14 this week. The new installment is what Torrey DeVitto, who plays Dr. Manning on the show, raved about early this year. According to the actress, fans will find the episode “interesting and exciting” because of its powerful storyline.

According to the synopsis for the NBC series’ new episode, a baby gets abducted at the hospital, which leads to a lockdown. The synopsis puts emphasis on this case as it takes a toll on the other doctors, especially Dr. Rhodes (Colin Donnell). Also in the episode, Dr. Manning and Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) lock horns over the treatment that should be administered to a patient.

The synopsis does not say more about the conflict that ensue between Dr. Manning and Dr. Halstead, who found love in each other in the earlier episodes of this season. However, DeVitto may have hinted at something intense when she sat down with TVLine in January.

“In episode 13, you see them conflict big-time on how they think something should be handled, and it causes a big issue between them. And then the next episode … you see Natalie kind of take a stance and own herself as a woman, and just not want to put up [with] anything anymore,” DeVitto said.

The 33-year-old actress then went on to say that she found episode 14 “interesting and exciting” because it mirrors what is actually happening in the world right now. She added that viewers will see Dr. Manning standing up for herself in the new installment.

DeVitto also revealed at the time that she thanked the showrunners for her character’s storyline in episode 14. “I literally called our showrunners, and I was like, ‘Thank you for giving me this storyline!’ Because it’s so powerful. It’s so poignant, too, because [for] so many professionals, there is that struggle right now. We’re going through that balance with men and women, and so to actually be able to speak on that and perform that was really exciting,” she said.

Dr. Manning isn’t the only one who gets have a special moment in the episode, titled “Lock It Down.” Dr. Rhodes has to look for a way to get into the operating room amid the lockdown in order for him to save his patient who is in dire need of an open-heart surgery.

“Chicago Med” Season 3, episode 14 airs tonight, April 3, at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.

Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images