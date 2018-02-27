With Robin (Mekia Cox) completely out of the picture, it appears Dr. Rhodes (Colin Donnell) is still trying to cope with the exit of his ex-girlfriend using the easiest way one could think off. When “Chicago Med” Season 3 returns to NBC tonight, the cardiothoracic doctor finds himself in an awkward situation after engaging into a one-night stand.

According to the synopsis of “Chicago Med” Season 3, episode 10, titled “Down By Law,” Dr. Rhodes discovers something shocking about the woman he is hooking up with. The woman named Margo (guest star Rebekah Ward) has unfortunately neglected to inform Dr. Rhodes something important about herself prior their hook-up.

A sneak peek at episode 10 shows a concerned Dr. Rhodes taking Margo to Gaffney Chicago Medical Center for a check-up after the latter complained about experiencing chest pains. Margo appears to be reluctant to undergo medical examination, but Dr. Rhodes insists saying, “First thing they teach you in med school: always take chest pains seriously.”

In the promo clip, it doesn’t take long until Dr. Bekker (Norma Kuhling) notices the new woman that her fellow is dating. Poking fun at Dr. Rhodes’ series of one-night stands lately, Dr. Bekker approaches the former saying, “It must be hard remembering all their names.” When Dr. Rhodes expresses irritation toward Dr. Bekker, the latter quips that she just loves gossip.

When Dr. Rhodes enters the room where Margo is being interviewed by a nurse for her personal information, Dr. Bekker trails behind, thinking that she’s going to get the latest scoop about her colleague’s new conquest. And it seems Dr. Bekker is right. When the nurse asks Margo why her card has her listed as a dependent of someone named Theodore J. DiMillo, Margo straightforwardly admits that the man is her husband. This of course causes Dr. Rhodes to show a puzzled expression.

By the looks of things, Dr. Rhodes feels bad at the thought of having a one-night stand with someone else’s wife. Accordig to the synopsis, he finds himself in a unique situation, but that’s just obviously a tamer way of putting it. The still heartbroken doctor won’t easily let this slide and would find a way to make up for the mistake.

Elsewhere, the other doctors at Gaffney Medical Center also face serious problems this week. Dr. Manning (Torrey DeVitto) obtains a head injury while witnessing a drive by shooting. While she’s struggling with the condition, she has to collaborate with Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) to attend to a teenage patient who happens to have an overbearing older husband.

“Chicago Med” Season 3, episode 10 airs tonight at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.

Photo: Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images