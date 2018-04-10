On this week’s episode of “Chicago Med” Season 3, Dr. Reese (Rachel DiPillo) and Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) take on the challenge of treating a patient who is believed to be possessed by a demon.

The synopsis for episode 15 of the NBC medical drama, entitled “Devil in Disguise,” reveals that the Psychiatry duo at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center deal with a case that possibly involves a demonic possession. Dr. Reese and Dr. Charles once again collaborate when a patient rushed to the hospital displays very bizarre behavior. They learn from the patient’s mother that she’s been possessed by a demon.

A sneak peek of the all-new episode shows Dr. Choi (Brian Tee) approaching Dr. Reese and Dr. Charles. The third-year resident says he needs a psych consult because her 28-year-old female patient was found tied on a bed with some lacerations and pressure sores. Dr. Charles then requests Dr. Reese to check the patient, but he decides to follow behind out of curiosity.

When they reach the patient’s room, Dr. Charles asks the patient’s father what’s wrong with her. The father responds that his daughter’s condition could be the doing of his “crazy ex-wife.” The patient’s mother then storms into the room and rushes bedside. Turning to Dr. Charles, the mother says her daughter needs to be discharged immediately.

Dr. Charles makes it clear to the parents that they cannot discharge their daughter because she is in an unstable state. However, the mother insists that there’s nothing the medical staff could do to spare her child from whatever it is she’s going through.

When the father steps in and calls out his wife for torturing their daughter, the mother reveals that she is not the one who is harming the patient. Dr. Charles then asks, “Who is harming her?” The mother responds, “The demon we’ve been trying to exorcise.”

Elsewhere, Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) struggles to get Dr. Manning’s (Torrey DeVitto) attention after their confrontation in last week’s episode. On the other hand. Dr. Rhodes (Colin Donnell) and Dr. Bekker (Norma Kuhling) have to find a way to save a pair of conjoined twins.

“Chicago Med” Season 3, episode 15 airs tonight, April 10, at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.

Photo: Getty Images/Jim Young/AFP