An all-new episode of NBC’s “Chicago Med” is set to air this Tuesday night, but it looks like Manstead fans will once again witness Dr. Manning (Torrey DeVitto) and Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) locking horns. Like what else is new?

After last week’s installment, it would be almost impossible to see Dr. Manning and Dr. Halstead patching things up. The personal tension between the two doctors are also bound to extend to their professional relationship in this week’s episode.

According to the synopsis for “Chicago Med” Season 3, episode 17, titled “The Parent Trap,” Dr. Manning and Dr. Halstead won’t see eye to eye on a new case involving a 10-year-old boy. The two doctors will handle the young patient’s medical problem harmoniously, but they will disagree when it’s time to relay the problem to the boy’s parents.

Being a mom herself, Dr. Manning thinks she has the best interest of the young patient at heart. However, Dr. Halstead has a different take on the situation and their conflicting perspectives will once again lead to another serious argument.

Things could heat up between the two, especially after what happened in episode 16. In the previous installment, viewers saw Dr. Halstead make out with Dr. Maya Frisch (guest star Emma Duncan) while he and Dr. Manning are “on a break” from their romance. It’s possible that another argument could put the final nail in the coffin for their relationship.

Elsewhere, the storyline involving Dr. Reese’s (Rachel DiPillo) father continues this week. Two episodes prior, Dr. Reese’s dad had a heart attack and his health has significantly deteriorated since. Then last week, Dr. Reese watched as Dr. Rhodes (Colin Donnell) managed to save her father for the time being.

In episode 17, Dr. Rhodes will rush to fix a heart that will be transplanted to Dr. Reese’s estranged father. From the looks of things, it’s very likely for Dr. Reese to reconcile with her dad post-operation. After all, she already took the first step to mend their broken relationship by paying him a visit on last week’s show.

“Chicago Med” Season 3, episode 17 airs Tuesday, April 24, at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.

Photo: Getty Images/Jim Young