In the all-new teaser trailer for “Chicago Med” Season 3, episode 6, Rachel DiPillo’s Dr. Sarah Reese looks very uncomfortable when she encounters a delusional patient. It seems Dr. Reese is still having trouble moving on from Dr. Daniel Charles’ (Oliver Platt) shooting. Will her anxiety get the best of her in the all-new installment?

The sneak peek at episode 6 that NBC released on Monday starts with a 20-year-old patient being rushed to the ER. The patient is described as being “delusional and combative” by a first responder, who also notes that the young adult is claiming that he is radioactive despite being radioactive negative upon testing. The preview then shows Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) attending to the patient.

Last week, Halstead had a health scare when he was temporarily paralyzed due to a mysterious condition he contracted after handling a young patient. In episode 6, Dr. Halstead is definitely back to his usual self and is not breaking a sweat in dealing with a delusional as shown in the promo clip.

After Dr. Halstead moves the patient to the gurney and straps him to it, he performs a quick physical exam before referring the patient to Dr. Charles. The two doctors then discuss the medical approach that they are using to treat the patient. Interestingly, the head of Psychiatry at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center turns his gaze to psychiatric resident Dr. Reese for a moment.

It seems Dr. Reese isn’t really pleased with Dr. Charles’ new patient and the thought that she herself would also be looking after the delusional and aggressive young adult. At the end of the sneak peek, Dr. Reese is noticeably looking anxious and a bit lost on how to deal with the situation.

In the previous teaser trailer for “Chicago Med” Season 3, episode 6, titled “Ties That Bind,” the atmosphere at Gaffney Chicago Med looks gloomy and very serious after guest star Eddie Jemison’s Dr. Stanley Stohl says, “A doctor attacking a patient, really?” The preview then flashes the faces of six suspected doctors who could be walking on thin ice in the all-new episode.

However, it’s already clear that the one who will get in trouble this Tuesday night is Dr. Reese. The synopsis for episode 6 after all mentions that her paranoia will cause her to use pepper spray against an aggressive patient. The latest promo clip does hint at the build-up of the storyline that will lead Dr. Reese to be relieved of her duties at the hospital.

Co-showrunner Diane Frolov has confirmed to TV Guide that Dr. Reese is indeed having a hard time processing the shooting incident at the hospital. “Unfortunately, she’s suffering a kind of PTSD from Charles being shot. She’s very, very nervous around patients now because of violence.” Co-showrunner Andrew Schneider, who confirmed last week that one character is exiting the show, added, “It’s impending her ability to treat patients properly.”

“Chicago Med” Season 3, episode 6 airs Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.

