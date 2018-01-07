“Chicago Med” Season 3, episode 6 appears to be the final episode for one major character. Showrunner Andrew Schneider has already confirmed this bit after the fifth installment aired last Tuesday. Schneider did not reveal the identity of the actor who is leaving the show. However, there are clues as to who could it be.

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

“It happens in the first half of the season,” the showrunner said while teasing that a major character is exiting the series after four seasons. Though Schneider did not state the episode that would serve as the final appearance of one actor, the sneak peek at episode 6 appears to already be hinting at it.

The promo clip for “Chicago Med” Season 3, episode 6, titled “Ties That Bind,” teases that one dedicated staff is going to receive bad news from Gaffney Chicago Medical Center chief administrator Dr. Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson).

The preview also hints that the bad news would stem from an incident involving a doctor and a patient. At the start of the clip, Dr. Stanley Stohl (guest star Eddie Jemison) says, “A doctor attacking a patient, really?” Then, some of the suspected doctors who could have done the misdeed are shown in the sneak peek.

One of the suspected doctors is psychiatric resident Dr. Sarah Reese (Rachel DiPillo). The last few weeks have been pretty tough for her as she’s still in shock over the shooting of Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt). However, TV Guide also suspects that it could be Dr. Noah Sexton (Roland Buck III). He is apparently still feeling guilty after losing a patient despite telling the latter’s family that everything would be OK.

Based on the synopsis for “Chicago Med” Season 3, episode 6, it’s clear that it isn’t going to be Dr. Sexton. It’s actually DiPillo’s Dr. Reese who is in the crosshairs. The synopsis mentions that Dr. Reese’s paranoia will get the best of her when she is faced with an aggressive patient. She’ll feel so threatened that she’s going to use pepper spray on the patient without considering the consequences of the act.

The preview for the upcoming episode features a serious Dr. Goodwin saying, “You’re suspended. I’ll need your pass,” without showing the staff being relieved of his or her duties. Since all clues point to DiPillo’s Dr. Reese, it’s safe to assume that she’s going to be in big trouble next Tuesday. The only question now is: Will episode 6 be the final appearance of DiPillo on the show?

Meanwhile, Schneider did not only announce the exit of one character this week. The showrunner also dropped a bombshell when he disclosed that a new face is joining the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center this season.“We very likely will have a new character introduced at the end of the season,” Schneider said. No names have popped up thus far, but the new cast member is expected to have a huge presence in the series moving forward.

“Chicago Med” Season 3, episode 6, “Ties That Bind,” is set to air on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.

Photo: Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images