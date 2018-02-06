After taking a break last week, “Chicago Med” Season 3 is returning to NBC this Tuesday with an all-new episode. Unfortunately, things are not looking so great for Dr. Rhodes (Colin Donnell) when the show comes back this week as deals with a challenging procedure and a difficult patient at the same time.

According to the synopsis for “Chicago Med” Season 3, episode 9, titled “On Shaky Ground,” Dr. Rhodes finds himself in a difficult situation when he is persuaded to perform a risky surgery on Dr. Bekker’s (Norma Kuhling) mentor, Dr. Marvin Jaffrey (guest star Malcolm McDowell). Aside from being assigned to remove a tumor from one of the world-famous surgeon’s lungs, Dr. Rhodes also has to deal with Dr. Jaffrey’s tendency to meddle.

A sneak peek at episode 9 shows Dr. Bekker enthusiastically introducing her mentor to Dr. Rhodes. “Dr. Jaffrey is not only one of the world’s greatest heart surgeons, but was also my mentor in Cape Town. He taught me everything I know,” she says in the promo clip. It seems Dr. Rhodes is also familiar with Dr. Jaffrey’s work since he tells the veteran surgeon that he has also read his book.

When Dr. Jaffrey’s medical condition is revealed, he voices out that he wants his star pupil to oversee the procedure. This of course makes Dr. Bekker blush. Unfortunately, he then proceeds to inform the doctors that he does not tolerate anesthesia well. To this, Dr. Rhodes abruptly suggests that he will talk to the anesthesiologist to make necessary adjustments. But Dr. Jaffrey proposes a better idea: he wants the doctors to operate on him while he is fully awake.

“Hold on, you would like to be awake for the surgery?” Dr. Rhodes asks. Dr. Jaffrey then nods his head and says, “Strictly as an observer. Of course.” When Dr. Rhodes informs the veteran that what he is asking could lead to certain problems, Dr. Jaffrey insists and even requests to make another adjustment to the procedure. Dr. Bekker, as someone who is very familiar with her mentor’s stubbornness, ends up accepting the request.

Meanwhile, the synopsis also reveals that Dr. Choi (Brian Tee) and April (Yaya DaCosta) will be dealing with a patient who may have been suffering at the hands of an abusive family. This causes the duo to contemplate if they should call child services. Elsewhere, Dr. Manning (Torrey DeVitto) and Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) will argue on a case that involves a couple struggling with a premature baby.

“Chicago Med” Season 3, episode 9 airs Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.

Photo: Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images