Chloe Ayling, the British model who made headlines after being in the center of a kidnapping plot, said Monday she was "willing to have sex" in order to escape. Lukasz Herba, who was accused of abducting Ayling, had said the kidnapping was "fabricated" and was a "publicity stunt" in order to make the model famous.

While opening up about her ordeal, Ayling said she would have even slept with her abductor if that would have helped her stay alive. Her interview with the Sun came as Herba, from Poland, was found guilty of abducting the model and was order to serve a 16 year jail sentence by an Italian court.

“I thought I might have to sleep with him to survive," she said. “My only move to get out of there alive was to get him to like me.”

Ayling claimed she was kidnapped in July last year by an operative of the group “Black Death,” which notoriously claims to buy and sell abducted women through auctions on the mysterious dark web where human trafficking is rampant. According to the model, the kidnappers held her captive in order to auction her off on the dark web. She told police her abductors kept her handcuffed for two days and planned to auction her off on the dark web.

However, investigators raised doubts over Ayling’s account of the kidnapping after it was revealed she had breakfast and went shopping with Herba before her release.

During the trial it emerged that Herba was obsessed with Ayling after he saw her photographs on Facebook.

On Monday, Ayling said she was happy that after Herba's sentencing her story is being believed by everyone and the claims against her have been dismissed.

“It’s a huge relief because I feel like my life has been on hold," Ayling said. “It was six days of hell — and then I had to deal with all the disbelief once I got home. I feel happy now that everyone knows I was telling the truth.”

Ayling said she was forced to agree to Herba's demands as she feared for her life.

“He told me we were going shoe shopping because I’d need shoes to walk to the consulate in Milan when he released me," she said. “When he asked to kiss me I didn’t say no. I didn’t want to upset him. Instead I would say, ‘Maybe in the future.’"

“He asked me to hold hands and I was hardly going to say no. He had so much power over me," she added. “He was never violent but he would often show me his knife as a veiled threat. I knew not to mess with him...I ­discovered he had been trying to create ricin and cyanide at home before the kidnapping. Imagine if I’d done something differently — it could have ended very badly.”

