Chloe Bartoli has cleared the air on her rumored bad blood with BFF Sofia Richie, who is currently dating her ex, Scott Disick.

On Thursday, the celebrity stylist set the record straight about the alleged rift between her and the model. At her RDxCaliGirls by Chloe Bartoli for Rocket Dog Launch Party at sbe’s Doheny Room in West Hollywood, Bartoli shut down the rumors by exclusively telling Us Weekly that she and Richie are on good terms.

“Me and Sofia are cool,” the 28-year-old said before noting that she and her close friend “have no bad blood at all.” Bartoli also explained why Richie now works more often with her sister, Marie-Lou Bartoli, instead of her. “She just was more Sofia’s style in the moment, so she went with Sofia and I went more with my other clients,” Bartoli said. “I didn’t have time for everything.”

Bartoli further clarified that her not being seen with Richie lately has to do with her and her sister’s decision to work separately due to their different styling preferences. “… We stopped working together a year ago just because our styles are very different and she’s doing a line and I’m doing my own thing, so I think it was good that we separated because we have such different vibes, but we’re still great and everything is good.”

It can be noted that Kourtney Kardashian and Disick parted ways, despite having three kids together, in 2015. The breakup took place after Disick was seen partying with Bartoli, whom he also dated prior his long-term relationship with the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star.

Disick and Richie officially got together in September 2017. When their dating status was confirmed, a source told Us Weekly that Bartoli cut off communication with her friend. “After Sofia started hooking up with Scott, Chloe stopped speaking to her. It’s a mess. They were the best of friends and were inseparable,” the source said at the time.

Meanwhile, Disick and Richie were recently caught up in breakup rumors after the father of three was spotted with a mystery woman at Kanye West’s listening party for his new album last week. Sources told TMZ last Thursday that Disick appeared to be really drunk at the party and that he and Richie were still together when he was seen flirting with a blonde woman.

However, the 18-year-old model slammed the breakup speculations on Tuesday by sharing a sweet photo of her and Disick on a private plane to her Instagram Story. She captioned her post “whole heart” then wrote a follow-up message that read, “Never believe the internet.”

Richie and Disick continued to prove the speculations wrong on Wednesday when they went to have dinner at Nobu in Malibu with the 35-year-old reality star’s three kids, Mason, eight; Penelope, five; and Reign, three. Photographs of what seemed like a family outing of the couple were published by Daily Mail the day after.

