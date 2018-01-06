Chopping herbs can prove to be a difficult task for many, but a now-viral video of a male chef slicing up cilantro never made it look so easy and satisfying. Posted first by Rebecca Castañeda to Snapchat, she decided to share the video Thursday on Twitter after receiving messages about it from "so many people."

The video was taken at Castañeda's father's restaurant El Camino Real in Fullerton, California. The two-minute long clip shows a chef, Rogelio, as he works his way through a hefty amount of cilantro. Rogelio, to the satisfaction of many social media users, utilized a sharp knife to slice up the cilantro bunch into tiny bits.

The video has garnered more than 4.3 million views, 82,000 retweets and 250,000 favorites to date.

So many people messaged me on Snapchat on how satisfying this video was. Twitter, I’m gifting you the video of Rogelio chopping cilantro. pic.twitter.com/tvY5m5ffU7 — Rebecca Castañeda (@atomic_era) January 4, 2018

"I recently transferred to state and moved to San Diego and I got a job at Chipotle. My dad made me originally record this video to send to my manager, so they can see how 'chingones' chop cilantro," Castañeda added.

"I recently transferred to state and moved to San Diego and I got a job at Chipotle. My dad made me originally record this video to send to my manager, so they can see how 'chingones' chop cilantro," Castañeda added.

The video has sparked seemingly positive feedback from viewers who referred to Rogelio's chopping skills as "peaceful" and "satisfying." One person even went as far to suggest they want to "hire this person."

Not disappointed







10/10 IMDb



98% Rotten Tomatoes https://t.co/43OELXciSQ — Eric Zelichowski (@EricZelichowski) January 5, 2018

I wanna hire this person please — Anthony DeGeorge Ⓥ (@sauteslut) January 5, 2018

That’s enough cilantro for like, a month, right??



Def showed it to my bf because the cut was so satisfying!! — S.C (@SoCalFemLib) January 4, 2018

I can cut a lot less cilantro in a lot more time than that. — Andrew Davidson (@DaveyDavidsonNC) January 4, 2018

Why is this so peaceful? — Sugarfoot® (@carameljawn) January 4, 2018

Due to popular demand, El Camino Real created an Instagram account Friday. The restaurant's Instagram will feature "pictures of our delicious food, posting more satisfying food, and doing food giveaways," Castañeda said on Twitter.

Photos and videos of the restaurants ongoing are also available on El Camino Real's Facebook page.

The "chopping cilantro" video comes on the heels of a less satisfying cooking video, dubbed "mouth cooking" by the Internet. The video, which hit YouTube Dec. 22, shows a woman employing a new method to cook a Christmas turkey. The chef used her mouth to "finely dice" her ingredients before spitting it into a giant mixing bowl.

El Camino Real is a family-owned restaurant that has been serving customers in the Fullerton and Orange County area since 1993. While Kobe Bryant is a frequent customer of the west coast restaurant, his wife Vanessa Bryant first began eating at El Camino Real when she was a little kid.

