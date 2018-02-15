Chris Bosh played his last NBA game three years ago but hasn't ruled out a comeback despite a long layoff due to health issues. The 11-time All-Star took to ESPN's "First Take" Thursday and suggested a possible return to professional basketball.

"I’ve been in the gym, I can still play basketball," Bosh told Stephen A. Smith. "No, I’m not done yet. Yeah, I’m trying to come back. Man, I see all these guys shooting threes and not playing defense, man, I gotta get some of it.

"I'm not going to be in a position where I'm risking my life. So if I ever get back on the court like that and people are worried, it's not going to be a life-risking situation."

.@chrisbosh says he's trying to come back to the NBA. pic.twitter.com/2yUmuaonCw — First Take (@FirstTake) February 15, 2018

Bosh, 33, was ruled out of basketball following a blood clot diagnosis in his lungs that had eventually spread to his calf.

In March 2016, Bosh released a statement that said he remained "positive" he could come back to the NBA. He added that his condition was "never been life-threatening" and that he did not have a blood clot condition called "deep vein thrombosis."

However, the Heat maintained caution with Bosh, who received blood thinners as a treatment for the clots.

The team did not allow Bosh to play because its considered risky to play a contact sport while taking the medication, the Miami Herald reported.

Bosh considered taking a less potentially harmful medication, but the organization stayed firm on its decision and wouldn’t let him play until a doctor fully approved.

Even so, sources close to the team feared that no doctor would clear Bosh to play, Sports Illustrated reported.

The Heat placed the two-time NBA champion on medical waivers in July 2017 after doctors ruled he had a career-ending condition.

The team later announced that it would retire Bosh’s jersey.

Bosh averaged a team-leading 19.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the Heat in 2015, the season before he was diagnosed with the illness.

The Toronto Raptors selected Bosh No. 3 overall in 2003, part of a strong draft class that included All-Stars LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwyane Wade.

Photo: Getty Images