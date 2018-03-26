Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran may not have had the easiest break up in 2015, but it looks like the “Freaky Friday” singer is finally content with seeing his ex-girlfriend move on with another man.

Tran, who dated the “Privacy” artist on and off for five years, ended the relationship when she discovered Brown got another woman pregnant while they were together. Since then, the pair hasn’t been on the best of terms, but it seems like Brown is ready to leave their drama in the past.

On Sunday, The Shade Room posted a photo of Tran and her boyfriend, Victor Cruz, enjoying a date night. Shortly after the picture was shared, Brown took to the comment section of the post to pay his former girlfriend and new beau a compliment.

“They look really good together,” he wrote, later adding the praying hands emoji.

Brown’s comment comes after he and Tran spent the years following their break up engaged in an ongoing battle both on and off social media.

In 2016, Tran found herself at the center of the “Party” singer and Soulja Boy’s Twitter feud after the rapper liked an Instagram picture of the “Claws” actress. Brown threatened the artist which quickly resulted in a nasty exchange of words and several threats.

Although the feud eventually faded, Tran began dating Migos rapper Quavo in 2017, which reportedly caused tension between the rap group and Brown after sources alleged the singer felt betrayed by the relationship.

Sources told TMZ that Brown, who considered himself friends with the rap trio, felt Tran conveniently filed a restraining order against him so she and the “Stir Fry” rapper could date without feeling guilty.

Despite the tension and legal action, things seemed to have changed for the better. In February 2018, Tran told Ebony she and Cruz have been spending time together.

“We’ve been hanging out and getting to know one another. My main priority is always work, but he’s a gentleman. He’s a sweet guy and he's really nice. We’re taking it slow, but yes!”

Although Tran does not need Brown’s approval to date anyone, it seems her relationship with Cruz will be the first romance she will be able to enjoy without drama caused by her ex-boyfriend.

Photo: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images