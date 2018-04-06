Chris Brown’s Thursday night dinner ended in a heated confrontation after the “Freaky Friday” singer threatened a valet employee at TAO Los Angeles.

Brown reportedly got into an argument with the employee over the service charge for parking his vehicle, according to TMZ. The singer felt the staff was trying to take advantage of him because of who he was and threatened to punch the man. “I should knock you out,” he told the valet.

However, the singer managed to keep a calmer persona when he realized there were several cameras recording him. In a video shared on the outlet’s website, Brown is heard accusing the employee of doing him “dirty,” but he eventually pays the amount requested.

After handing over the money, the singer asks for his change to be returned to him. Brown then tells the man he expects to be treated differently the next time he returns to the restaurant, and states the man better “hook him up, on God.”

Before leaving, the singer warns the employee that he doesn’t care who’s around, he will knock him out.

Brown’s brief argument with the valet comes after he appeared to empathize with Conor McGregor who was arrested after throwing a dolly at a UFC bus.

When Brown was asked if he heard about McGregor’s arrest, he seemed to show some understanding about the UFC fighter’s violent outburst. “We all get crazy sometimes,” he told TMZ cameras.

The “Privacy” singer has had his own experience of damaging property and violence in the past. In 2011, the star threw a chair through a window at “Good Morning America” while he was still on probation after assaulting Rihanna in 2009.

At the time, the singer was charged with felony assault and making criminal threats towards his then-girlfriend. He eventually pled guilty to the felony and received five years probation.

On Thursday, McGregor was taken into police custody for misdemeanor assault and felony criminal mischief after he attacked a bus attempting to leave the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The star shattered the bus window and injured several fighters including Khabib Nurmagomedov and UFC lightweight contender Michael Chiesa.

McGregor has not been released from custody and is expected to be arraigned on Friday.

