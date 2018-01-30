Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has been hired as an on-air contributor to ABC News, according to a report by NJ.com on Monday. According to sources, the former Donald Trump campaign aide will take part in ABC’s coverage of Tuesday night’s State of the Union speech by the president.

Christie was reportedly hired because he is close to the president and the players inside the White House, a source told NJ.com. The hiring is slated to be announced earlier Tuesday on ABC’s "Good Morning America."

Christie will be joining the network’s other conservative commentators Meghan McCain and Alex Castellanos.

The former Republican presidential candidate has an estimated net worth of $4 million, according to the Richest.

Christie became the first ever Republican to win the statewide election in 12 years in New Jersey following his victory as the 55th governor of the northeastern U.S. state in 2010. He left office on Jan. 16 after eight years and was succeeded by Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat.

Before becoming the governor of New Jersey, Christie served as the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey and also served as the Morris County, New Jersey Freeholder. Christie was part of the Dughi, Hewit and Palatucci law firm as a lawyer and after six years, he became a partner in the firm. Appellate practice, securities law, government affairs, and election law were his areas of specialization. He later became a member of the election committee of the New Jersey State Bar Association and also served as one of the members of New Jersey State Bar Association and the American Bar Association.

In July last year, Christie caused an outrage when he was photographed using a beach that he closed to the public in a government shutdown. A poll of governor approval ratings by the Morning Consult released the same month showed that Christie was America’s least favorite governor at the time.

Photo: Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

Christie received a 69 percent disapproval rating from the people of New Jersey and scored only a 25 percent approval rating. The Morning Consult poll was based on interviews with 195,704 registered U.S. voters and was conducted from April 1 through July 10 of 2017.

Christie was photographed sunbathing along with his family in a picture taken by New Jersey Advance Media ahead of the 4th of July holiday.

At a news conference held at the Trenton, the state capital, Christie was asked if he got any sun. In response, he reportedly said: "I didn't get any sun today.” However, Brian Murray, the governor's spokesman, confirmed Christie was at the beach, according to multiple reports. "Yes, the governor was on the beach briefly today (July 2, 2017) talking to his wife and family before heading into the office,” he said.