Neither Chris Evans nor his mustache received a Tony nomination. Evans made his Broadway debut earlier this spring in “Lobby Hero,” but despite being praised in reviews, the Captain America actor received no acknowledgement from the Broadway League and American Theater Wing.

“Lobby Hero,” which is running at the Helen Hayes Theatre until May 13, follows two securities guards and two cops during the night shift in an apartment building. Evans stars alongside Michael Cera (“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World”) and Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta”) as well as Bel Powley (“Diary of a Teenage Girl”).

The play, written by Kenneth Lonergan, is nominated for best revival. Henry and Cera are nominated for best featured actor in a play against Anthony Boyle from “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” Nathan Lane form “Angels in America” and David Morse from “Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh.” Both Evans and Powley were snubbed by the Tonys.

While he won’t receive a Tony Award, Evans did receive some serious high praise in reviews. New York Times theater critic Ben Brantley called Evans “a marvel of smooth calculation and bluster. His Bill is the most blatantly manipulative of the characters, which means the most likely to succeed.”

Meanwhile, the Hollywood Reporter’s David Rooney praised the star for not pulling focus. “The actor best known as Captain America brings plenty of cocky swagger, his thumbs hooked into his utility belt like an Old West cowboy with a bushy mustache to match, but his assured performance never aims to be a star turn. Rather, it’s an integral part of an evenly balanced, four-person ensemble piece,” he wrote.

Evans had some fans who were disappointed to see the actor (and his facial hair) snubbed by the Tonys.

Despite not earning a Tony nomination for his Broadway debut, Evans is still having a pretty great week. “Avengers: Infinity War,” his eighth movie as Captain America, hit theaters Friday with great reviews and astounding ticket sales. The movie overtook “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” as the biggest opening weekend of all time domestically with $258 million. It earned the biggest opening weekend globally as well with $640.9 million, over $100 million more than the last record holder, “The Fate of the Furious.”

Evans is due to return for “Avengers 4” reshoots in the fall, but he has indicated that he is hanging up Captain America’s shield when the “Infinity War” sequel is released next May.