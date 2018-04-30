Elsa Pataky has quite a few tattoos, but one has a major connection to her husband, Chris Hemsworth. There is a Thor tattoo on her arm. She didn’t get it to honor her famous beau, though.

Pataky, who met Hemsworth in 2010, got the ink on her bicep when she was 15 years old simply because she like the Norse legend. “Yes, it’s about Thor and I ended up marrying who plays Thor!” the 41-year-old told Vogue Australia. “It is shocking how things in life [turn out]. I just liked that [symbol] and the legend he had was so beautiful and I wanted to keep it.”

While the “Fate of the Furious” actress didn’t get that particular tattoo for her husband, she did get his initial tattooed on her. She revealed that the “Avengers: Infinity War” star inked his “C” initial on her while she did the same to him with an “E” tattoo. They also have matching tattoos on their forearms. They each have their initials and their kids initials displayed using the Runic alphabet.

Pataky is big on matching tattoos. She and Miley Cyrus, who is engaged to Pataky’s brother-in-law Liam Hemsworth, got matching wave tattoos with friends in 2016. Then, the Spanish actress got three dots with Luciana Barroso, Matt Damon’s wife.

“Just three points, it’s simple,” Pataky told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year. “It’s three dots that means today, tomorrow and forever. It’s to remember moments. ...When I have a great moment with people that I love, it’s good to remember those moments and have them on your body to just say they mean a lot to me.”

Hemsworth and Pataky might not have much time to get to the tattoo parlor in the next few months. Hemsworth is currently in the midst of promoting “Avengers: Infinity War,” which just had the biggest opening weekend of all time, both domestically and globally. His wife, who co-starred with him in “12 Strong” earlier this year, is starring in Netflix’s first Australian original series, “Tidelands.” She is currently filming the eight-part thriller in Brisbane.

