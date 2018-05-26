The status of two star players had remained uncertain Saturday morning with their teams' respective fate in the balance in the 2018 NBA Playoffs. But it was confirmed Saturday afternoon that the Cleveland Cavaliers will be without power forward Kevin Love for Game 7 on Sunday against the Boston Celtics, while the Houston Rockets won't have point guard Chris Paul for Game 6 against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, and possibly for the rest of the playoffs.

There had been conflicting reports about Love, who was placed on concussion protocol after Game 6. Initial reports Saturday indicated that Love had a chance to play Sunday, but the Cavs later ruled him out.

In a bit of confusion, Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue had said, "right now our mindset is Kevin is playing." Minutes later, Cavs' officials contradicted Lue's comments.

Love left with 6:58 remaining in the first quarter of Game 6 after knocking heads with Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

Love, 29, had averaged 13.9 points in 17 playoff games. He has averaged 12.5 points on just 37.5 percent shooting in the Eastern Conference Finals.

As for Paul, the Rockets confirmed they will be without the veteran because of a strained right hamstring. Paul was injured late in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's Game 5 and will not compete in Game 6.

There is no word as to when Paul will return or if he can play in a possible Game 7. NBA insider Sam Amick wrote that "there was no noticeable limp" from Paul on Friday.

When asked after Game 5 if Paul could return for Game 7, head coach Mike D'Antoni said, "I don't know."

The Rockets said Paul will be will be re-evaluated after the team returns to Houston. According to WebMD, the recovery time for a hamstring injury depends on the extent of the injury. A grade 1 hamstring strain can sometimes take a couple of days to recover.

Eric Gordon will start in Paul's place in Game 6.

