“Avengers: Infinity War” really makes the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe unclear. Even though “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” has been confirmed, most of the Guardians actually died in the final moments of the latest film. Star Chris Pratt, however, isn’t sure that the sequel means they will all come back to life.

“It might take place in the past. You don’t know. It might be a prequel,” he told MTV at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Pratt, who plays Peter Quill/Star-Lord, isn’t the first to suggest that upcoming Marvel movies might not follow a linear timeline. Previously, “Avengers: Infinity War” directors Joe and Anthony Russo noted that the movies following their big finale might not take place after Thanos (Josh Brolin) destroys half the universe.

“Here’s the thing, I think it’s important to remember anything is possible in the MCU [Marvel Cinematic Universe],” Anthony told Huffington Post. “Just because there’s a sequel on the books doesn’t mean … people become accustomed to time moving linearly in the MCU. That doesn’t necessarily have to be the case. There’s a lot of very inventive ways of where the story can go.”

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV

Joe added that there were four years between the events of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and “Infinity War.” That’s plenty of time for other adventures.

Of course, the third movie could also follow an entirely new team. Pratt also joked that the Guardians have been replaced with the Blue Man Group and an Andy Griffith hologram, but the second “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie actually offered a real alternative team.

Sylverster Stallone’s Stakar Ogord reunited with Martinex (Michael Rosenbaum), Aleta Ogord (Michelle Yeoh), Mainframe (Miley Cyrus), Charlie-27 (Ving Rhames) and Krugarr after Yondu’s (Michael Rooker) death. It was clear that they were a Guardians-like team, and many of them were on the original “Guardians of the Galaxy” team in the comics.

However, with Drax actor Dave Bautista’s recent confirmation that he is in both “Avengers 4” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” it seems more likely that Star-Lord’s team is going to survive the Snap.

“Avengers 4” hits theaters May 2019. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” does not have a release date yet.