Christian Keyes recently opened up about what it was like working with Meghan Markle in the small film “Dysfunctional Friends.”

The 42-year-old actor got slapped by Markle in the movie. “I was pimp slapped by the queen!” he joked.

Even though Markle is not necessarily the queen, she has a direct link to the monarch since she will soon be marrying her grandson, Prince Harry.

In “Dysfunctional Friends,” Markle played the role of a photographer, while Keyes portrayed an ambitious model posing for photos with Markle’s character. “Meghan said, ‘I might improve an extra smack,’ and I was like, ‘smack away!’ I knew she was going to put a little hand on it. She had some torque and rotation in the wrist… It was one of her first acting gigs and she has [acting] chops, she had them back then. She was great on set. She was super cool and approachable. She was a class act,” Keyes told People.

Meanwhile, Keyes is not the only actor who has shared what it was like working with the future member of the royal family. “Suits” star Rick Hoffman, who plays the role of Louis Litt in the series, said that the show won’t be the same without Markle in it.

“Losing Meghan and Patrick is like losing a part of our heart muscle and now we’re going to bypass it with some really, really great actors. Everybody’s so excited to be a part of this, that energy I feel is contagious. You know we still have the half cast…” he said.

Markle played the role of Rachel Zane in the first seven seasons of “Suits.” Patrick J. Adams, on the other hand, gave life to the character of Michael Ross. Adams also talked about Markle and said that he plans to give his former co-star and Prince Harry a wedding present.

“We were trying to choose between like a blender or a bread maker. You know something classy, like a good blender. Like a Vitamix, yeah. She’s gonna need a Vitamix for sure,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

Markle and Prince Harry will tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Photo: Getty Images/Phillip Faraone for Viacom