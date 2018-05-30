Reports linking Borussia Dortmund's American teenager Christian Pulisic with a move to England are "hogwash," according to his father.

Pulisic is one of the most exciting prospects in world football and has developed even further since moving to Bundesliga in 2016, with five goals and seven assists in 42 appearances in all competitions this past campaign.

Though he will be missing out on the World Cup this summer as the United States failed to qualify, the attacking midfielder's talent as well as the fact that he is playing for one of Europe's top tier clubs at the age of 19 has seen him emerge as the future hope for American soccer.

And so, any club that signs him will also benefit from the American market such a transfer would bring and a number of Premier League clubs have been linked with the Hershey native in recent weeks.

The Telegraph reported earlier this week Tottenham Hotspur are viewing Pulisic as an alternative to Ryan Sessegnon with club chairman Daniel Levy hoping a potential signing will allow him to “exploit the American market by staging NFL games at Tottenham’s new stadium.”

In addition, Pulisic's versatility in that he can play on the left, right or centrally as an attacking midfielder serves as an added boost for manager Mauricio Pochettino as he seeks to strengthen his Spurs team.

The likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United have also been linked with the player valued at around £50 million ($66 million) but, according to his father Mark, there is no truth to the links. And while they are planning on a meeting with Borussia Dortmund to determine what the next best option for Pulisic's development is, the plan is to keep playing for the club.

Photo: Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty Images

"He was linked to Tottenham. Last week it was Liverpool. The week before Man United. The week before this… it's hogwash," Mark Pulisic said, as per FourFourTwo. "He's linked with a different club every week. I have no idea. His agent right now is working and looking, in close relation with me and Christian, and we're just trying to see what the best phase of his next development will be."

"Now is the time that the season has just ended that we'll sit down with Dortmund, we'll sit down with, I don't know whether other clubs are in the mix, [and see what] Dortmund's idea is and their plans for Christian. But there's nothing concrete. Right now, Christian plays for Dortmund and that's where he is planning on playing again next year."

His words back up what his son said in response to the transfer rumors as Pulisic stated he is focused on playing for Dortmund but refused to rule out a potential move to another club in the future.

"Obviously I don't look into that like a lot of other people do," Pulisic said. "I'm very focused with Dortmund and under contract with Dortmund. Down the road, you never know."