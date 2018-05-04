Christina Aguilera may have been part of NBC’s “The Voice” for six seasons, but she was actually not happy during her stay. The singer-songwriter just slammed the reality singing competition after confirming that she’s never returning to be one of the coaches ever again.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Aguilera poured out her thoughts about the show, which she likens to a “churning hamster wheel.” “You realize it’s not about music. It’s about making good TV moments and massaging a story,” Aguilera bluntly said of the top-rated series.

The 37-year-old recording artist then went on to reveal that she never had freedom while she was doing the show. “I didn’t get into this business to be a television show host and to be given all these [rules]. Especially as a female: You can’t wear this, can’t say that. I would find myself on that show desperately trying to express myself through clothing or makeup or hair. It was my only kind of outlet,” she said.

Aguilera was one of the pioneering coaches of “The Voice” alongside Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and CeeLo Green. She was part of the debut season and stayed on for five more seasons between 2011 and 2016. However, she admitted that her experience in the succeeding seasons after the first one was not as good as she thought they would be. “It became something that I didn’t feel was what I had signed up for in season one,” Aguilera said.

The Grammy-winning songstress then referred to the show as an “energy sucker” before disclosing how she really felt every time she is not on the set. “I was longing for freedom. [Coming home from set] I would just take everything off — the makeup, all of it — and would blast hip-hop, or Nirvana, ‘Creep,’ Slayer. Anything like that to get me out of that zone, that TV mode,” she said.

Despite her lack of happiness in doing the series, Aguilera shared that she continued to be a coach for the sake of her children: Max, 10, and Summer, 3. “Touring is so frightening to me, because I am a mom first,” she said. “It’s part of why I stayed in the position I was [at ‘The Voice’]. It’s easy to get comfortable and cushy in the same place and not have to worry about uprooting your kids.”

A show insider has since issued a statement to Entertainment Tonight in response to Aguilera’s comments about the singing competition. “Christina was an incredibly valuable member of ‘The Voice’ for many seasons and we appreciate all she did for the show. She’ll always be a part of ‘The Voice’ family,” the statement read.

Aguilera is currently busy working on her upcoming album, entitled “Liberation,” which is scheduled for release on June 15. For her new record, the “Beautiful” hitmaker worked with Demi Lovato, songwriter Julia Michaels and controversial rapper-producer Kanye West, according to E! News.

Photo: Getty Images/Christopher Polk