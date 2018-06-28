“Flip or Flop” host Christina El Moussa has revealed that ex-husband Tarek El Moussa approves of her newfound romance with boyfriend Ant Anstead.

On Wednesday, the interior designer exclusively dished to Us Weekly that her former husband does not oppose her relationship with Anstead. “Tarek likes him. What’s not to like? Everybody likes him. He’s a great guy,” El Moussa said.

The 34-year-old television personality then noted that even her kids with Tarek also adore Anstead. “They love him,” she said of 7-year-old daughter Taylor and 2-year-old son Brayden’s relationship with her beau.

El Moussa has also met Anstead’s kids, but the latter’s identities were not disclosed. “His kids are amazing. Like I said, he’s a great dad and his kids are very grounded … they’re very polite. They’re great kids,” she said.

In February, Tarek said his ex-wife will certainly remarry someday. “I’m sure she will,” the real estate agent said at the time. “It’s her life. Good for her. Whatever makes her happy. I just hope it’s the right guy to be around my kids, but I can’t control that.”

Meanwhile, El Moussa has recently opened up about her new design series, “Christina on the Coast.” She is still starring alongside Tarek on “Flip or Flop,” but she’s going solo on her upcoming show.

“I’m excited to do my own thing,” she told People. “It’s going to be fun and light-hearted. I feel like it’s a win-win.” The first episode will document her renovation project on her new home. The succeeding episodes will show her helping other homeowners update their outdated properties into beautiful spaces.

“I’ll be able to do what I like more which is the design part,” she explained. “That’s always been what I’m good at, and people are always asking me to come help them do their house. It’s going to be fun to be able to add my taste, and not have a flip budget.”

“Christina on the Coast” is set to premiere in early 2019. An official debut date hasn’t been announced yet, but Today has learned that the network has ordered eight episodes so far.

Photo: Getty Images/Jerod Harris