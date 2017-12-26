Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Lonzo Ball gifted his father LaVar and mom Tina with a luxury convertible for Christmas. Lonzo, 20, took to social media Monday and posted a video of the present via his personal Twitter account.

"Hope everyone had a very Merry Christmas especially my parents #ItsTheLeastICouldDo," he captioned the tweet.

Hope everyone had a very Merry Christmas especially my parents #ItsTheLeastICouldDo __ pic.twitter.com/UJCMPXbagD — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) December 26, 2017

The vehicle Lonzo showed off appeared to be a Rolls-Royce Dawn, valued at roughly $350,000 according to Yahoo Sports. Lonzo inked a 4-year rookie contract with the Lakers in July, worth $33.4 million, ESPN reported. The 20-year-old is expected to earn roughly $6.2 million a year.

Meanwhile, Lonzo sat out with a shoulder injury during the Lakers 121-104 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves Monday night.

"It really didn’t hurt until the next day, when I woke up it was pretty sore," Ball told the LA Times. "That’s when we got the MRI and then the results came back. So, trying to stay positive and get back as fast as I can."

"It’s pretty sore, but like I said it’s still a fresh injury so it should be OK in a week, hopefully," he added.

It was the first time the rookie missed a game due to an injury since he was sidelined during the preseason in October with a sprained ankle. Monday was the 19th consecutive season the Lakers played on Christmas day.

"Definitely was looking forward to playing," Ball said. "I always watched the games on Christmas, I’m pretty sure a lot of people do. It’s unfortunate that I can’t play this year, but hopefully next year, another opportunity."

Lonzo was selected No. 2 overall by the Lakers in June during the first round of the NBA Draft. Ball attended UCLA where he averaged 14.6 points, 7.6 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game for the Bruins.

Photo: Getty Images