With Dec. 25 quickly approaching, holiday merriment is in full swing. Most holiday decorations are up, schools are out, the shopping is close to done, and families are gathering together.

Whether the tradition involves devouring a warm homecooked Christmas meal, caroling with a group or earning a kiss from that special someone beneath the mistletoe, there's an assortment of things that can get one excited about Christmas time.

As there isn't one specific way to prepare for Christmas, here is a list of 17 inspirational sayings to share with others during the holidays. All quotes were pulled from Brainy Quotes, Good Reads, AZ Quotes, IMDb and 900quotes.org.

Inspirational

"Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of mind. To cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas." — Calvin Coolidge

"Christmas is a day of meaning and traditions, a special day spent in the warm circle of family and friends." — Margaret Thatcher

"The joy of brightening other lives, bearing each others' burdens, easing others' loads and supplanting empty hearts and lives with generous gifts becomes for us the magic of the holidays." — W.C. Jones

"Blessed is the season which engages the whole world in a conspiracy of love." — Hamilton Wright Mabie.

"Maybe Christmas," he thought, "doesn't come from a store. Maybe Christmas … perhaps … means a little bit more.'" — Dr. Seuss

"Sharing the holiday with other people, and feeling that you're giving of yourself, gets you past all the commercialism." — Caroline Kennedy

"Love the giver more than the gift." — Brigham Young

Funny

"A lovely thing about Christmas is that it's compulsory, like a thunderstorm, and we all go through it together." — Garrison Keillor

"Santa Claus has the right idea. Visit people only once a year." — Victor Borge

"Nothing's as mean as giving a little child something useful for Christmas." — Kin Hubbard

"New Year's Day is every man's birthday." — Charles Lamb

"Aren't we forgetting the true meaning of Christmas? You know, the birth of Santa." — Bart Simpson, "The Simpsons"

Religious

"Christmas is joy, religious joy, an inner joy of light and peace." ― Pope Francis

"I don't think Christmas is necessarily about things. It's about being good to one another, it's about the Christian ethic, it's about kindness." — Carrie Fisher

"Once in our world, a stable had something in it that was bigger than our whole world." — C.S. Lewis

"At this Christmas when Christ comes, will He find a warm heart? Mark the season of Advent by loving and serving the others with God's own love and concern." — Mother Teresa

"Peace with God, peace with others, and peace in your own heart." ― Rick Warren

Photo: Getty Images