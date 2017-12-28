A Texas boy died Wednesday from major head injuries he suffered after a treehouse collapsed on him in a relative's yard Christmas Eve.

Kade Dylan Contreras, 4, of Cleveland, Texas, was playing in the backyard of his relative’s home when the treehouse fell on him, KTRK reported Thursday. He was rushed to the hospital and placed on life support at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston.

Tests concluded that the boy had no brain activity so his family decided to remove him from life support, The Houston Chronicle reported. He died three days later from severe brain trauma because of the collapse.

Cleveland Independent School District Police Chief and family friend Rex Evans posted news of the boy’s death on Facebook Wednesday.

"There are seemingly no words which can encompass what I’m about to write," Evans wrote. "Kade Dylan Contreras, just four years old, who was critically injured in Christmas Eve, has passed away. No longer shall he dwell here among the trials and tribulations of this life, this world. He now rests, laughs and loves among the Heaven above with the Angels."

Evans explained the details of the incident that led to the boy’s death.

"There was a treehouse assembled and at some point that collapsed and caused serious injury," Evans said. "I can tell you, it's heartbreaking to go to the hospital and see that. The family is just trying to hold it together right now."

Courtney Contreras, Kade’s mother, took to Facebook with a message regarding her son.

"All that I know for sure is that we were blessed beyond measure to be Kade Dylan's parents," she wrote." My days will never be the same without him and his little voice and big smile. I can't say thank you enough for everyone and how much you lifted my family up. I'll ask one more time to lift us up in peace and understanding."

The Contreras family is well-known in Cleveland for their support of the local school district, Cleveland ISD athletic programs and the Cleveland Youth Baseball Association.