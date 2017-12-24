Christmas is great for spending time with family, and sometimes the one thing that unites us all is our favorite Christmas movies. Luckily, there are dozens of Christmas movies and specials airing on TV Monday.

Plenty of stations will have marathons on Dec. 25. TBS and TNT are running their annual “A Christmas Story” marathons until 8 p.m. EST. Meanwhile, Encore is airing the first three “Home Alone” movies all day. Syfy, however, is taking a different approach and showing winter horror movies.

While TV shows are mostly on hiatus, a couple will air new Christmas specials. “Doctor Who,” “Call the Midwife” and “When Calls the Heart” will all air new episodes on Christmas day.

See the full Christmas TV schedule below (All times are EST):

8 a.m.

“A Gift to Remember” on Hallmark

“Teen Titans Go! Titans vs. Santa” on Cartoon Network

“A Very Merry Toy Store” on Lifetime

“Home Alone” on Encore

“Snowmaggedon” on Syfy

“A Christmas Story” on TBS and TNT

8:30 a.m.

“Miracle on 34th Street” on Sundance

“Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas” on PBS

“Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” on Freeform

9 a.m.

“Babes in Toyland” on TCM

9:30 a.m.

“Christmas Getaway” on Hallmark

9:46 a.m.

“Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” on Encore

10 a.m.

“Disney Parks’ Magical Christmas Celebration” on ABC

“LEGO Frozen Northern Lights” on Disney

“Almost Christmas” on HBO Signature

“A Nanny for Christmas” on Lifetime

“The Cast of ‘A Christmas Story’: Where Are They Now?” on Pop

“A Christmas Story” on TBS and TNT

Photo: Disney/Image Group LA

10:30 a.m.

“Scrooge” on TCM

10:40 a.m.

“The Gospel Road” on FXM

10:45 a.m.

“A Christmas Carol” on Sundance

11 a.m.

“I’ll Be Home for Christmas” on CMT

“The Sweetest Christmas” on Hallmark

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” on Freeform

“The Jesus Strand: A Search for DNA” on History

“Christmas with the Kranks” on FX

“The Preacher’s Wife” on Pop

11:30 a.m.

“Once Upon a Sesame Street” on PBS

11:49 a.m.

“Home Alone 3” on Encore

12 p.m.

“Wrapped up in Christmas” on Lifetime

“Ice Road Terror” on Syfy

“A Christmas Story” on TBS and TNT

“Love Finds Andy Hardy” on TCM

12:30 p.m.

“The Christmas Train” on Hallmark

12:35 p.m.

“The Polar Express” on Freeform

Photo: Warner Bros.

1 p.m.

“A Cinderella Christmas” on Ion

“Teen Titans Go! Titans vs. Santa” on Cartoon Network

“A Christmas Story 2” on CMT

“The Santa Clause 2” on FX

1:15 p.m.

“White Christmas” on Sundance

1:30 p.m.

“Paw Patrol: Pups Save Christmas” on Nickelodeon

“Home Alone” on Encore

2 p.m.

“A Christmas Story” on TBS and TNT

“Abominable Snowman” on Syfy

“Carol” on Showtime

“The Flight Before Christmas” on Lifetime

“Christmas in Evergreen” on Hallmark

“SpongeBob SquarePants: SpongeBob’s Winter Wonderland” on Nickelodeon

2:35 p.m.

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” on Freeform

Photo: Warner Bros.

3 p.m.

“Lethal Weapon” on Reelz

“I’ll Be Home for Christmas” on CMT

“The Spruces and the Pines” on Ion

3:20 p.m.

“Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” on Encore

3:30 p.m.

“With Love, Christmas” on Hallmark

4 p.m.

“A Christmas Story” on TBS and TNT

“The Night Before” on FXX

“Snowed Inn Christmas” on Lifetime

“The Loud House” on Nickelodeon

“Love the Coopers” on Showtime

“Miracle on 34th Street” on Sundance

“The 12 Disasters of Christmas” on Syfy

“A Bundle of Joy” on TCM

4:45 p.m.

“The Santa Clause” on Freeform

5 p.m.

“A Royal Christmas Ball” on Ion

“A Christmas Story 2” on CMT

“Christmas Next Door” on Hallmark

5:23 p.m.

“Home Alone 3” on Encore

5:30 p.m.

“Tiny Christmas” on Nickelodeon

6 p.m.

“A Christmas Story” on TBS and TNT

“Teen Titans Go! Titans vs. Santa” on Cartoon Network

“A Gift Wrapped Christmas” on Lifetime

“Christmas Icetastrophe” on Syfy

“The Shop Around the Corner” on TCM

6:15 p.m.

“Scrooged” on Sundance

6:25 p.m.

“Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas” on BET

6:30 p.m.

“It’s Complicated” on Bravo

“Coming Home for Christmas” on Hallmark

6:45 p.m.

“Elf” on Freeform

Photo: Warner Bros.

7 p.m.

“Snowmance” on Ion

“I’ll Be Home for Christmas” on CMT

7:08 p.m.

“Home Alone” on Encore

8 p.m.

“When the Heart Calls: The Christmas Wishing Tree” on Hallmark

“American Dad!: Santa, Schmanta” on TBS

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (1966) on NBC

“Bad Santa” on Comedy Central

“Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special” on Disney

“The Holiday” on Lifetime

“American Dad!

8:15 p.m.

“A Christmas Carol” on Sundance

8:30 p.m.

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000) on NBC

8:50 p.m.

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” on Freeform

8:54 p.m.

“Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” on Encore

9 p.m.

“Call the Midwife Holiday Special 2017” on PBS

“Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time” on BBC America

“A Christmas Cruise” on Ion

“Love Actually” on CMT

“Toy Story That Time Forgot” on Disney XD

Photo: BBC America/BBC Worldwide

9:30 p.m.

“A Dream of Christmas” on Hallmark

10 p.m.

“Bad Santa” on Comedy Central

10:30 p.m.

“Black-ish: Just Christmas, Baby” on ABC

10:45 p.m.

“Scrooged” on Sundance

11 p.m.

“A Husband for Christmas” on Ion

11:30 p.m.

“Sleigh Bells Ring” on Hallmark