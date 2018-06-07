Claire Danes is planning her retirement for just a little bit until she welcomes her second baby with husband Hugh Dancy.

The 39-year-old Hollywood actress attended the “Homeland” FYC event this past Tuesday, and she admitted to reporters that she’s excited to take a break from work and focus on her pregnancy.

“Pretty soon I get to retire for a little while and just be pregnant, which I look forward to,” Danes was quoted as saying in an Us Weekly report published on Wednesday. She also admitted that she feels “pretty knocked up at this point.”

The three-time Emmy Award winner then joked that she wants people to notice the work she’s been doing while she’s still able to work at this point of her pregnancy. “I am definitely with child. No, I feel OK. I’ve been doing a bit of traveling and tap dancing, as I call it, which is my term for letting people know that I’ve been making work and encourage them to see it,” she said.

Danes also opened up about having the opportunity to work while she’s pregnant even back when she was carrying her first child, Cyrus Michael Christopher, who is now 5 years old. “It feels like a huge luxury. When I was pregnant with my first son, I worked until I was in my eighth month, so this feels like a huge gift, to have a chance to kick my feet up a little bit,” she told reporters at the event, according to People.

Speaking of her firstborn, Danes shared that the toddler has been speaking the language of filming ever since he was just 2 and a half. “He’ll turn to [me] and say, ‘Back to one,’ which means go back and do it again. It’s that weird film language that you only hear on set … He’ll turn around and go, ‘On a bell,’ which is another thing that you would only say [on set],” she said.

Danes’ revelations come a day after she and her 49-year-old husband showed up at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum on Monday. The “Homeland” actress was there to present designer Narciso Rodriguez with the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award, and the “Hannibal” actor escorted his wife to the event, as per Just Jared.

Danes and Dancy tied the knot in 2009. They welcomed their son in 2012. The actress announced her second pregnancy in April.

Photo: Getty Images/David Livingston