TNT has released a new promo for the upcoming Season 2 of “Claws.”

The 30-second clip gives fans their first look at new recurring character Zlata Ostrovsky (Franka Potente). In the video, Zlata is seen with Desna (Niecy Nash) when the latter throws a molotov cocktail into Uncle Daddy’s (Dean Norris) mansion. While Zlata is thrilled when the fire breaks out at the property, Desna looks guilty, suggesting that the latter was just forced by the former to vandalize Uncle Daddy’s home.

As previously reported, Zlata is the newly reformed, former black sheep daughter of the powerful Russian mob family who does business in Florida. She is the sister of Riva (Andrea Sooch), the leader of the Russian mob that took over 100 percent of all Uncle Daddy’s businesses at the end of Season 1.

Zlata is also the mom of Olga, the “dirty little Russian” Roller (Jack Kesy) previously hooked up with. “[I] met her at their club. They told me she was 25, [but] she was 17,” Roller said in the Season 1 finale, before revealing that he and Olga had a baby.

Elsewhere in the promo, Roller gets held at gunpoint, and Bryce (Kevin Rankin) screams for his life as two men try to pull him back down to his seat.

Aside from Zlata and Olga, Season 2 will also introduce the recurring character of Matilde Ruval (Sheryl Lee Ralph), the mother of Desna’s love interest and Haitian drug lord Dr. Gregory Ruval (Jimmy Jean-Louis). Though Matilde appears to be a typical benevolent and caring mother to her son, there’s more going on with her than meets the eye, Deadline reported.

As fans wait for more details about the next season, series stars Karrueche Tran and Carrie Preston both previously said that they would like to know more about the girls’ individual backstory in the show’s sophomore run.

“I just love the concept of opening up [my character] Virginia more and just revealing more about her and her life,” Tran told Entertainment Weekly last August when asked if there’s any particular thing the actress would like to do next season. “I think maybe more about her backstory would explain a lot about who she is and why she is the way she is. Maybe just more on that.”

“I would love to see even more backstories [for] all of us women in the crew [in Season 2] because we’ve only just scratched the surface there,” Preston, who plays Polly on the show, told TV Guide in the same month.

“Claws” Season 2 will premiere sometime next year.

Photo: TNT/Doug Hyun