Fans will see more of Jimmy Jean-Louis in the upcoming installment of “Claws.”

According to Deadline, Jean-Louis has been promoted to series regular in Season 2 of the TNT drama. The 49-year-old actor recurred as Dr. Gregory Ruval in Season 1 of the Eliot Laurence-created series. Dr. Ruval was introduced as a love interest for Niecy Nash’s character Desna Simms. But at the end of the Season 1 finale, it was revealed that Dr. Gregory is a drug lord.

After Riva (Andrea Sooch) took over all of Uncle Daddy’s (Dean Norris) businesses, the latter — together with his nephews Roller (Jack Kesy) and Bryce (Kevin Rankin) — visited Dr. Ruval’s trap-warehouse and told him that the Russian mob has upset the whole order of things. When Uncle Daddy pointed out that Riva’s business expansion is going to affect Dr. Ruval’s venture, the Haitian asked Uncle Daddy what his plan is.

Jean-Louis is best known for his role as The Haitian on NBC’s “Heroes.” He also appeared on The CW’s “Arrow,” CBS’ “Extant,” and NBC’s miniseries “Heroes: Reborn.”

News of Jean-Louis’ promotion comes a week after it was announced that Franka Potente will recur next season. According to TVLine, the “Taboo” actress will play Riva’s sister Zlata Ostrovsky, the newly reformed, former black sheep daughter of the Russian mob family.

Last month, TVLine revealed that the show was also casting the role of Zlata’s estranged daughter Olga. Described as a “slightly overweight” and “barely reformed party girl,” Olga awkwardly reconciles with her absentee mom Zlata in the new season and takes full advantage of her mom’s maternal guilt.

Plot details about Season 2 are being kept under wraps, but “Claws” stars Karrueche Tran and Carrie Preston both said that they would like to know more about the girls’ individual backstory in the show’s sophomore run.

“I just love the concept of opening up [my character] Virginia more and just revealing more about her and her life,” Tran told Entertainment Weekly when asked if there’s any particular thing the actress would like to do next season. “I think maybe more about her backstory would explain a lot about who she is and why she is the way she is. Maybe just more on that.”

“I would love to see even more backstories [for] all of us women in the crew [in Season 2] because we’ve only just scratched the surface there,” Preston, who plays Polly on the show, told TV Guide.

“Claws” Season 2 will premiere sometime this year.

Photo: Getty Images/Neilson Barnard