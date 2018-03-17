Sherry Cola has been cast in Season 2 of TNT’s crime dramedy “Claws.”

According to Deadline, Cola will play the recurring role of FBI Special Agent Lucy Chun. Described as intimidating, threatening, and one tough cookie, Chun has her eye on the pain clinic originally run by Uncle Daddy (Dean Norris).

Cola is best known for her role as Natalie on Amazon Video’s “I Love Dick.” She also appeared on MTV’s comedy show “SafeWord” and Amazon Video’s “Transparent.”

Cola is the latest addition to the Season 2 cast of “Claws.” Previously announced series newcomers are “Run Lola Run” star Franka Potente and “Instant Mom” actress Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Potente will recur as Zlata Ostrovsky, the newly reformed, former black sheep daughter of the powerful Russian mob family who does business in Florida. She’s the sister of Riva (Andrea Sooch), who took over 100 percent of Uncle Daddy’s businesses at the end of Season 1.

Zlata is also the mom of Olga, the “dirty little Russian” Roller (Jack Kesy) previously hooked up with. “[I] met her at their club. They told me she was 25, [but] she was 17,” Roller said in the Season 1 finale, before revealing that he and Olga had a baby.

In a promo clip for the upcoming season, Zlata is with Desna (Niecy Nash) when the latter throws a molotov cocktail into Uncle Daddy’s mansion. While Zlata is thrilled when the fire breaks out at the property, Desna looks guilty, suggesting that the latter was just forced by the former to vandalize Uncle Daddy’s home.

Ralph, meanwhile, will play the role of Matilde Ruval, the mother of Desna’s love interest and Haitian drug lord Dr. Gregory Ruval (Jimmy Jean-Louis). Though Matilde appears to be a typical benevolent and caring mother to her son, there’s more going on with her than meets the eye.

As fans wait for more details about the next season, cast member Carrie Preston previously said that she would like to know more about the girls’ individual backstory in the show’s sophomore run.

“I would love to see even more backstories [for] all of us women in the crew [in Season 2] because we’ve only just scratched the surface there,” Preston, who plays Polly on the show, told TV Guide last August.

“Claws” Season 2 will premiere this summer on TNT.