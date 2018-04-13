TNT announced Thursday that Season 2 of the crime dramedy series “Claws” is set to premiere on Sunday, June 10 at 9 p.m. EDT.

The cable network also released a new trailer for the new season, which sees Desna (Niecy Nash) and her crew of manicurists embracing the shady side of their work.

“We’re criminals, and we are good at it,” Desna says in the clip as a shot of the group celebrating with champagne flashes.

After mob leader Riva (Andrea Sooch) took over 100 percent of Uncle Daddy’s (Dean Norris) businesses at the end of the Season 1 finale, Desna, Jenn (Jenn Lyon), Polly (Carries Preston), Quiet Ann (Judy Reyes), and Virginia (Karrueche Tran) all decided to stay at their old nail salon to continue laundering money for the Russians.

But as teased in the new trailer, Desna finds out that the Russians are involved in another illegal business aside from drugs. “The Russians got some serious hardware over there. It’s not just drugs,” a concerned Desna tells Uncle Daddy.

Photo: TNT

“We’ve got to do something now,” Uncle Daddy replies, before trying to recruit Desna and the girls back to his crew.

“Nah,” Desna refuses. “You want to take the Russians out? That’s exactly what we gonna do. But we gonna do it my way. I’m the boss now.”

New character Zlata Ostrovsky (Franka Potente) also makes an appearance in the new trailer. “This is the beginning of a wonderful friendship,” Zlata tells Desna in the video, before giving the nail salon owner an unwanted hug. Curiously, Zlata is also seen whipping Uncle Daddy with a riding crop as Desna and other people watch.

As previously reported, Zlata is the newly reformed, former black sheep daughter of the powerful Russian mob family who does business in Florida. She’s Riva’s sister and the mom of Olga, the “dirty little Russian” Roller (Jack Kesy) hooked up with. “[I] met her at their club. They told me she was 25, [but] she was 17,” Roller said of Olga in the Season 1 finale, before revealing that they had a baby.

Are you excited for the upcoming Season 2 of “Claws”? Sound off in the comments section below!