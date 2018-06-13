“Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger” kicked off with an epic meeting and reunion of heroes, but the two still went their separate ways by the end of the night. In Season 1, episode 3, Tandy and Tyrone will learn even more about each other in an unexpected way.

The Freeform drama will pick up after Tandy (Olivia Holt) gets run off the road by Tyrone (Joseph Aubrey). She had stolen a car after accidentally stabbing a man attempting to assault her. Tyrone had been intending to shoot the cop who killed his brother, but he was somehow transported to Tandy. He shot her windshield and drove her off the road.

A sneak-peek video from this week’s “Cloak and Dagger” (available at Entertainment Weekly) reveals that Tandy is fine. She is shocked to see Tyrone, who explains that the bullet wasn’t meant for her. However, the former ballerina isn’t here to ask questions. She hears sirens and says she hopes to never see her new friend again (it’s safe to say she will).

Photo: Freeform/Alfonso Bresciani

Tandy’s quick exit makes sense. She is trying to avoid going to jail for attempted murder. “Tandy is on the run as Detective O’Reilly [Emma Lahana] closes in on her, but the detective may not be after her for the reasons Tandy thinks,” the episode 3 synopsis teases.

Meanwhile, Tyrone wants to know what is happening to him. His classmate Evita (Noëlle Renée Bercy), his crush, works at a Voodoo tour and has some family connections that might help him out. “Tyrone is desperate for answers and turns to Evita and her Auntie Clarisse, a Voodoo priestess, for help,” the logline reveals.

The promo video for “Cloak and Dagger” Season 1, episode 3 makes it clear that whatever Voodoo affects Tyrone will also affect Tandy. They see each other as kids and go through some intense moments. Watch the trailer below:

The photos below also make it clear that some dream sequences are ahead. Tandy and Tyrone are on the outside of a glass boardroom in the woods where Tandy’s late dad is in a meeting while sitting in the car seat in which he died. Clearly, some of Tandy’s trauma connected to losing her father will be explored.

Though this will only be the third episode, which is titled “Stained Glass,” the Marvel show is already doing very well. Freeform revealed it brought the highest ratings for a series premiere on the network in two years. It pulled in 7.3 million viewers across both linear and digital platforms.

“Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger” Season 1, episode 3 airs Thursday at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.

Photo: Freeform/Alfonso Bresciani Photo: Freeform/Alfonso Bresciani