Whether you grew up watching “The Karate Kid” movies and find yourself randomly quoting it (“Wax on, wax off”) or have never even heard of the franchise before, YouTube Red’s new continuation series, “Cobra Kai,” has something for everyone.

All 10 episodes of the show’s first season are now available on the platform and feature returning characters, as well as a few new ones. Let’s meet the cast members of “Cobra Kai” and who they’re all playing.

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso)

After playing the original karate kid in the 80s, Macchio continued his acting career working on movies and shows like “My Cousin Vinny,” “Beer League,” “Ugly Betty,” “The Deuce” and “Kevin Can Wait.”

What his character’s up to in the show: “The former Karate Kid is now living his best life as a family man and proud owner of the number one car dealership in the Valley – until Johnny Lawrence comes back into his life and awakens a rivalry he thought he’d left behind years ago.”

Photo: YouTube Red

William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence)

Aside from starring in “The Karate Kid” movies as Daniel’s bully, Zabka also worked on the 80s TV show “The Equalizer” as Scott McCall. He had quite a few projects later on, including “Shootfighter” and its sequel, “Hot Tub Time Machine,” “How I Met Your Mother” as a fictionalized version of himself and, recently, the mini-series “To Appomattox.”

What his character’s up to in the show: “The former All Valley Under-18 karate champ has fallen a long way since the ‘80s – he’s a heavy drinking, short-fused antihero living in Reseda, doing odd jobs to make ends meet… until he’s driven to rediscover his Cobra Kai roots when he reignites his rivalry with Daniel LaRusso.”

Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso)

While watching this new series, people should have no trouble recognizing Mouser from her work on “NCIS” as Gibbs’ daughter, The CW’s short-lived “Life is Wild,” crime-drama “Body of Proof,” Freeform’s “The Fosters” and Hulu’s “Freakish.”

Who her character is: “Daniel and Amanda’s firecracker of a daughter is learning to navigate the minefield that is high school, straddling the ‘good girl’ and popular teen cliques.”

Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz)

He’s had a few TV guest spots in the last few years, but viewers will likely recognize Maridueña from his time on the long-running dramedy “Parenthood” as Victor Graham.

Who his character is: “Raised by a single mother from Ecuador, Miguel struggles with bullies at his new school, until he’s taken under the wing of a Cobra Kai karate master.”

Photo: YouTube Red

Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene)

He might be new to this franchise, but Buchanan isn’t so new to the world of acting. In the past few years, he’s been making a name for himself, jumping from one big show to the next. He kicked off his string of hit shows with “Girl Meets World” in 2015, then moved on to “The Fosters,” “Game Shakers,” “Fuller House,” “The Goldbergs” and, most recently, the ABC drama “Designated Survivor.”

Who his character is: “Johnny Lawrence’s street-smart son is eager to prove he’s nothing like his dad, even though he’s on the way to making the same mistakes.”

The first season of “Cobra Kai” is now streaming on YouTube Red, with the first two episodes available for free.