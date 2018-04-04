Colin Farrell recently checked into a rehab facility, but not for his drinking problem.

A source recently told People that the actor simply wanted a tune-up and a reset. “He isn’t drinking again. He worked back to back projects and just needed a break. He’s been sober for 12 years and wanted to do this to make sure he stays that way. He’s taking some me-time… This was all his idea,” the source said.

Farrell entered an undisclosed treatment facility in 2005 due to his exhaustion and dependency on prescription medication. At that time, the actor also suffered a back injury. His accident took place while on the set of “Miami Vice.”

Last year, Farrell celebrated an entire decade of sobriety during his appearance on the “Ellen Show.”

The “Beguiled” actor has never shied away from talking about his battles. In 2008, he said that he started drinking and taking drugs when he was just a teenager.

“I went somewhere 5 or 6 weeks and that was a very safe environment. I began to come out of the haze that I was in and had burrowed myself into so deeply. Everything was just in a degree of focus that I hadn’t experienced… Basically, I’d been fairly drunk or high since I was 14. I was very drunk and high for 16 years, so it was a tough life change, and I was dying. I’m one of the lucky ones,” he said (via E! News).

During the same interview, Farrell admitted that getting sober was a huge challenge for him, especially in the beginning.

“I’m glad I’m out of that cycle of my life. I’m very lucky,” Farrell reiterated.

One of the ways that Farrell coped with his addiction is by spending as much time as he could outdoors.

“I find nature pulls the stream out of you and [expletive] it over its own shoulder. I go on road trips and go to the cinema and hang out with my kids. I put on a bit of music. I just live. I just like it without being poison the way I was poison for years,” he said.

