Colin Jost has been entertaining "Saturday Night Live" audiences since taking over for Seth Meyers on "Weekend Update" in 2014, but do you actually know there's more to him than you see on the show?

Get to know Jost a little better with these fun facts.

1. New York Native—Like some of his other cast members on the sketch comedy series, Jost was born and raised in New York, and actually hails from Staten Island. Though he's from that borough, he actually attended high school in Manhattan, and according to him, he commuted an hour and a half each way to get to school as a kid, taking a bus, a ferry and then the subway.

Photo: Will Heath/NBC

2. Funny Brother—Jost has a brother, Casey, who also works in comedy writing. He's written for both "Impractical Jokers" and "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon."

3. He's Smart—Not only did Jost go to college, he went to one of the top schools in the country. The Harvard alum, who was also president of the Harvard Lampoon, actually went to the school at the same time as Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg. Unfortunately, he admitted during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" that he may have squandered the opportunity to get to know him.

"People are always like 'Did you hang out with him, did you know him?' And I 'm like, no, because he was in a lab, creating Facebook," he told Andy Cohen. "I was like, learning about alcohol. We went to school...and I'm not benefiting from that relationship in any way."

4. Game Show Contestant—Also during his time at Harvard, Jost appeared on an episode of "The Weakest Link"--and won, taking home a prize of $5,250.

5. Writer First—After college, he was hired as a writer for "SNL," and became co-head writer in 2012. Among some of the skits he wrote for the show before he became one of the faces in front of the camera was the memorable sketch featuring Miley Cyrus as Michelle Bachmann in a parody of her own song, "We Can't Stop," which was aptly called "We Did Stop (The Government)" for the skit.

6. He's Taken—The comedian has not only found success on the show in terms of his career, but he's also gotten lucky in love being on it as well. He met current girlfriend Scarlett Johansson when she hosted the show the first time in 2006, while he was still a writer. However, they didn't begin dating until May 2017, when she made a return guest appearance on the show's Season 42 finale. Since then, the relationship has reportedly gotten serious.

Photo: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC