Even after winning their second national championship in three years, Villanova is not the early favorite to cut down the nets at the end of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. That honor belongs to Duke, who came just shy of reaching this year’s Final Four.

The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook and various online sportsbooks give the Blue Devils the best betting odds to win next season’s national title because of an unprecedented incoming freshman class. The top three college basketball recruits, according to both ESPN and Rivals rankings, will join Duke for the 2018-2019 season.

Oddsmakers seem to believe that R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson and Cam Reddish will make up for the departure of senior Grayson Allen, as well as freshmen Marvin Bagley III and Wendell Carter Jr., both of whom are expected to enter the 2018 NBA Draft. Freshman guard Trevon Duval led Duke with 20 points in the team’s Elite Eight loss to Kansas, and he could end up being another one-and-done.

Villanova will lose their top players to the draft just like Duke. National Player of the Year Jalen Brunson is expected to go pro after graduating in just three years this summer. Mikal Bridges was second on the team with 17.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, and he could be a top-10 draft pick.

Rivals.com ranks Villanova’s incoming recruiting class 12th in the nation. Jay Wright hasn’t had even a top-20 recruiting class at any point in the last four years, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Wildcats back in the Final Four in 2019. Final Four Most Outstanding Player Donte DiVincenzo will almost certainly be back next season.

Opening odds to win the 2018-19 NCAA Men's National Championship (@5Dimes):







Duke +600



Villanova +800



Kansas +900



UK +1000



UNC +1500



MSU +1800



UVA +1800



Gonzaga +1800



Michigan +2000



Oregon +2500



WVU +3500



UCLA +3500



Auburn +3500



Florida +5000



Loyola-Chicago +40000



UMBC +500000 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) April 3, 2018

Photo: Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Following Villanova is Kansas with the third-best odds. The champs defeated the Jayhawks in the Final Four to reach the title game.

As long as Bill Self is still the head coach, Kansas is all but guaranteed to be among the best teams in the country. The Jayhawks have won an incredible 14 straight Big 12 Championships, earning either a No.1 or a No.2 seed 11 times in the last 12 years.

Kentucky, North Carolina and Gonzaga are also considered to be early title contenders. Virginia is in that group after having the best regular season of anyone but becoming the first No.1 seed to lose to a No.16 seed.

Michigan has 20/1 odds after getting blown out by Villanova Monday. Despite their run to the Final Four, Loyola-Chicago isn’t expected to be a top college basketball team next year.