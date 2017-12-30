The college football bowl season began with two weeks remaining in 2017, but the best day of games has been saved for 2018. Five bowl games highlight the New Year’s Day schedule, including the two College Football Playoff Semifinal contests.

Since the games were scheduled in the beginning of December, the betting lines have seen some slight changes in the last few weeks. According to the updated odds at OddsShark, Alabama and Georgia are even bigger favorites to meet in the national championship game.

Once a 2.5-point underdog in the Sugar Bowl, Clemson is now getting three points in their rematch with Alabama. The Tigers and Crimson Tide have met in the last two national title games, both winning one championship each. Monday’s winner will go on to the CFP final against either Oklahoma or Georgia.

Georgia is now a 2.5-point favorite over Oklahoma after initially opening up as a two-point favorite over the Sooners. The Bulldogs won the SEC Championship, and they avenged their only loss in the conference title game. The Sooners suffered their lone defeat against Iowa State nearly three months ago.

An Alabama-Georgia national title game would mark the first time that two teams from the same conference have battled for the championship since Alabama and LSU did it in January 2012.

Auburn would have been in the playoffs had they beaten Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. They’ll have to settle for an appearance in the Peach Bowl against UCF. Auburn is the biggest favorite on New Year’s Day.

LSU and Michigan are both favored in bowl games Monday afternoon. Notre Dame and South Carolina are hoping to pull off upsets.

Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Either the point spread or the over/under has changed in every Jan.1 game since the opening betting odds were released. Here are the lines for the 2018 New Year’s Day bowl games:

Outback Bowl: Michigan (-7) vs. South Carolina, 43

Peach Bowl: No.7 Auburn (-9.5) vs. No.12 UCF, 67

Citrus Bowl: No.14 Notre Dame (+3) vs. No.17 LSU, 51.5

Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal): No.2 Oklahoma (+2.5) vs. No.3 Georgia, 60

Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal): No.1 Clemson (+3) vs. No.4 Alabama, 47