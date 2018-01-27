An anonymous Twitter account was founded in January with the express purpose of exposing racism at the University of Pittsburgh. The account’s documentation of racist posts by Pittsburgh College Republicans, in particular, drew enough attention for the organization to release a statement denouncing the hateful content, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

The account is called @PittRacists and has made a habit of posting screenshots of right-wing Pitt students making or sharing racist jokes. Many of the screenshots appear to have been obtained from private chats.

A couple of examples of what the account found can be seen below, but be warned that they may not be safe for work and contain offensive content.

Devin Valinsky another Polis writer & CR member! pic.twitter.com/O3beG5S3oX — Racists @ Pitt (@pittracists) January 24, 2018

The posts were deemed offensive enough that the Pitt College Republicans released a statement formally condemning the actions of those members, per the Post-Gazette. According to the statement, those members have been removed from the organization.

“The University of Pittsburgh College Republicans does not tolerate hateful views, especially racism,” the statement said. “Both the President and Vice President of our organization are proud Hispanic Americans, and they condemn, as any true patriot would, racism in all forms.”

The posts also caught the attention of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity, which released a statement of its own denouncing former members who were caught posting racist jokes online.

“We take great pride in the diversity of our members, and as such racism and intolerance of any kind are not welcome in our chapter,” the statement said.

Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images