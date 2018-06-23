Alabama guard Collin Sexton was handed the No. 2 jersey with his last name stitched at the back when he arrived for the press conference after being signed by the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2018 NBA Draft.

Sexton was immediately asked about the significance of the jersey, which was the same number used by former Cavaliers star Kyrie Irving. But the 19-year-old point guard made it clear he felt no pressure to fill the role the current Boston Celtics guard occupied.

The Alabama guard was picked by the Cavaliers as the No.8 pick during the draft, they acquired the pick from the Celtics when they traded Irving prior to the start of the 2017-18 season.

Photo: Mike Stobe/Getty Images

“I feel like I'm not going to have to live up to anybody's shoes," Sexton said during his introductory press conference after the draft on Thursday, as quoted by ESPN. "I'm going to come in and learn and be the best player I can be on the court as well as off the court."

Sexton is certain to have big boots to fill when he dons the No.2 jersey as its previous owner – Irving – went from being the No.1 overall pick in 2011 to become a five time All-Star – four of them when he was with the Cavs – and the NBA Champion in 2016.

Irving also hit what is the biggest shot in the franchise’s history – the go-ahead three-pointer in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals against their perennial final rivals the Warriors.

Sexton’s first statement as a Cavaliers player, meanwhile, involved a plea for LeBron James to remain with his hometown franchise. The Alabama guard believes he is one of the pieces the small forward desires to build a team capable of reaching yet another final and winning it.

The Cavaliers have reached the NBA Finals for four consecutive years, but have won just once falling on the three occasions to the Golden State Warriors. James can opt-out of his final-year contract with the Cavaliers and become an unrestricted free agent this off-season, and all reports indicate he will make the switch with the Los Angeles Lakers said to be the favorites to land him.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue was delighted to welcome Sexton to the team and is confident the point guard’s work ethic fits in well with the team’s philosophy. He praised the 19-year-old’s toughness and character and is certain he is a player who can grow with the team.

"When you got guys who work as hard as Collin does, to get to where he wants to get, those are the guys you want on your team and his toughness, his character, being a great student in the classroom -- all that exemplifies what we want to do here in Cleveland," Cavs coach Lue said. "And I'm glad he's a part of it."