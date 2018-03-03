Democratic Rep. Steve Lebsock was expelled following a 52-9 vote by the Colorado House of Representatives on Friday after allegations of sexual harassment leveled against the lawmaker was deemed credible by an independent investigator this week, Denver Post reported.

In November 2017, Lebsock was accused by state Rep. Faith Winter — a Westminster Democrat — and two other women of sexual harassment. The complaints filed by the three women, including two others who preferred to remain anonymous, were looked into by an independent investigator, who found there was enough evidence to corroborate the claims of these women.

On Friday morning, Winter, in her opening remarks, stated that if the House Representatives allowed Lebsock to remain in office, it would be a disservice to the women throughout the state who have been through similar experiences. She pointed out that they would be sending a wrong signal to the victims of sexual harassment throughout the state of Colorado.

After the vote, Winter said: “To all those women out there that didn’t know if their voices were heard,all of the women in this building that didn’t know if they could be treated for their minds and their ideas and their policy ideas: You won today. Your voices matter.”

36 Democrats and 16 Republicans voted for the expulsion. Lebsock, who chose not to vote, maintaining his innocence throughout the investigation, told the House Representatives in his closing remarks to “simply vote your conscience.”

Photo: Getty

Rep. Hugh McKean, a republican who voted for the expulsion, said: “I hope it gives you pause, Because that’s what we’re talking about. The representation of (tens of) thousands of our citizens.”

On May 11, 2016, at a party, Lebsock and Winter began talking and soon the conversation turned, she said. “He used explicit and suggestive language about how happy we could make each other and didn’t we deserve to be happy — it was in the end of session,” she said. “(He began) describing different sexual acts that we could do, and I turned him down. And the more I turned him down, the more aggressive and angry he got. He was standing over me. He was saying things like, ‘Why can’t you just leave? This is good for both of us, I know you can make me feel happy.’”

Lebsock maintained his innocence since the allegations surfaced in November. According to a report in the Denver Post, after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced, House Speaker Crisanta Duran and other prominent Democrats urged Lebsock to step down, but he remained obstinate in his defense.

On Friday, after the vote, Lebsock who appeared defeated said: “There’s no reason for me to lie. I know the vote count.”

“It’s been the honor of my life to serve the people of Colorado, and I was willing to fight this year for the people of Colorado. Members, please remember that we should always strive to do the right thing,” he added.