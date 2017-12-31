This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Five sheriff's deputies were shot, one fatally, in an early-morning shootout Sunday in Douglas County, Colorado. Two civilians were also shot by the suspect, who the local Sheriff's Office said has been shot and is believed to be dead.

The violence came after a domestic disturbance call to the county Sheriff's Office resulted in a standoff and the deployment of a SWAT team to the scene, an apartment complex just outside of Denver.

No official word has been given on the nature of the injuries from the incident, but video showed at least ambulances arriving at the scene. Authorities have not released the name of the suspect, or the name of the deputy who was shot and killed.

The first shots were fired just after 5 a.m. local time. Law enforcement told residents to avoid the area and instructed those in the immediate area to shelter in place.​