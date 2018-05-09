Colton Haynes has taken the first step to put an end to his marriage with Jeff Leatham. The “Arrow” star has filed for divorce almost a week after calling it quits with the celebrity florist.

Haynes filed the documents in Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to TMZ. The filing comes just six months after he and Leathem tied the knot in a star-studded wedding ceremony in Palm Springs that was officiated by “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Kris Jenner.

Haynes’ filing also comes less than a week after it was confirmed that the two had split. No other details about the 29-year-old actor’s court petition are available as of late, so the grounds for divorce he cited in his filing is still unknown.

But it can be noted that after news about their breakup broke, Colton took to Twitter to slam rumors alleging Leathem cheated on him. “Jeff would never cheat. He’s an amazing man. Please stop being mean to him,” the “Teen Wolf” alum wrote.

If an Us Weekly source is to be believed though, the split may have been due to the changes that Haynes experienced while he was in a relationship with Leathem. “Since Colton stopped talking to a lot of his old friends, he was getting really depressed and didn’t feel like himself,” the source said.

The source also pointed out that Haynes and Leathem’s short-lived marriage was plagued by some undisclosed issues. “Jeff and Colton have been having relationship issues since a couple months after the wedding,” the source revealed.

Prior to the confirmation that they have headed to splitsville, Haynes left clues about having trouble in paradise with his 46-year-old ex on social media. Fans noticed that the actor deleted many of his and Leatham’s photos from his Instagram. Haynes even removed Leatham’s last name from his profile. He has also erased the word “husband” from his Twitter bio. The exes have since unfollowed each other on their social media accounts.

Haynes and Leatham tied the knot in October 2017, months after the two got engaged in March 2017. Leatham reportedly staged an extravagant proposal for Haynes in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico with the help of his celebrity friends, including Cher.

Photo: Getty Images/Charley Gallay