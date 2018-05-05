Colton Haynes and celebrity florist husband Jeff Leatham are no longer together. The “Arrow” star reportedly confirmed the news to his friends by telling them that he is currently single.

On Friday, a source familiar with the matter told Us Weekly that Haynes, 29, and Leatham, 46, have called it quits just six months after tying the knot. No specific reason was cited to have caused the split, but Haynes was reportedly got depressed a couple of months after their wedding.

“Jeff and Colton have been having relationship issues since a couple months after the wedding,” the source disclosed. “Since Colton stopped talking to a lot of his old friends, he was getting really depressed and didn’t feel like himself.”

The same source shared that Haynes was the one who confirmed the breakup when he recently went out to a gay bar in Los Angeles with some of his friends. The source said Haynes told his friends at the time that he was already “single.”

Another insider corroborated the story about the strained relationship between the two to E! News. “Through their relationship, [Jeff] pulled Colton away from his friends and Colton really started to lose himself,” the insider said.

The death of Haynes’ mother was said to be the eye-opener for the “Teen Wolf” alum. “[It] really changed things. He realized how isolated he’d been from his friends in the time he needed them most. Their relationship was never as perfect or romantic as they had publicly portrayed,” the insider added.

Haynes and Leatham exchanged their wedding vows at a ceremony officiated by Kris Jenner in October 2017. The nuptials took place at a Palm Springs hotel and was attended by their closest friends in Hollywood including Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello, Melanie Griffith, Lisa Rinna and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Chelsea Clinton was also among the guests at the event.

Though either side has yet to personally release a statement to confirm their split, Haynes appears to have already taken the first step to revert to his single status. The “Rough Night” star has removed the word “husband” from his Twitter bio and he has also ditched Leatham’s last name from his Instagram profile. So instead of having Colton Haynes-Leatham, his profile now simply reads Colton Haynes.

