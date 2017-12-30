With 2017 winding down, it’s time to look ahead at all of the fun to be had in the new year. A lot of the laughs to come will be from all the hilarious new comedies waiting to be released in 2018, from “Paddington 2” in January to the “Super Troopers” sequel in April, there are a lot of great flicks on the horizon.

Check out the 2018 line-up of comedies and start making your list of all the ones you want to see, or just go see them all.

January

“Paddington 2” - Jan. 12, starring Ben Whishaw and Hugh Grant

“The Clapper” - Jan. 26, starring Ed Helms and Amanda Seyfried

“Please Stand By” - Jan. 26, starring Dakota Fanning

Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

February

“Half Magic” - Feb. 23, starring Stephanie Beatriz, Heather Graham and Angela Kinsey

“The War with Grandpa” - Feb. 23, starring Robert De Niro

March

“Gnome Alone” - March 2, starring Becky G and Josh Peck

“The Upside” - March 9, starring Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart

“Flower” - March 16, starring Zoey Deutch

“Isle of Dogs” - March 23

April

“Blockers” - April 6, starring Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz and John Cena

“Show Dogs” - April 6, starring Ludacris

“Tully” - April 20, starring Charlize Theron and Mackenzie Davis

“Duck Duck Goose” - April 20, starring Jim Gaffigan and Zendaya

“Super Troopers 2” - April 20

“Overboard” - April 20, starring Anna Faris and Eva Longoria

May

“Action Point” - May 11, starring Johnny Knoxville

“Where'd You Go, Bernadette” - May 11, starring Cate Blanchett

“Life of the Party” - May 11, starring Melissa McCarthy

June

“Deadpool 2” - June 1, starring Ryan Reynolds

“Ocean's 8” - June 8, starring Sandra Bullock

“Tag” - June 15, starring Ed Helms and Jeremy Renner

“I Feel Pretty” - June 29, starring Amy Schumer

August

“The Spy Who Dumped Me” - Aug. 3, starring Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon and Sam Heughan

“Barbie” - Aug. 8

“Crazy Rich Asians” - Aug. 17, starring Henry Golding and Constance Wu

September

“Night School” - Sept. 28, starring Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish

“Smallfoot” - Sept. 28, starring Channing Tatum and Zendaya

November