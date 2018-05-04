Queen Elizabeth II may retire from her post as the head of the royal family sometime this year, based on a poll by Coral.

Harry Aitkenhead of Coral told Express, “2018 has been, and will continue to be, a monumental year for the Royal family and whilst the Queen shows no signs of slowing down at the moment there is every chance she may choose to step down and spend more time with her family.”

When she turned 21, the Queen promised to serve Britain for the rest of her life. But by the looks of it, her statement is not to be taken literally. Queen Elizabeth II turned 92 last month, and she may consider reducing her royal duties in the coming months. Last year, Prince Philip announced his retirement at the age of 96.

Meanwhile, Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator, previously told the publication that the Queen may stay in position for as long as possible. After all, she is still haunted by what happened to the royal family when Edward VIII changed the course of history and stepped down from his position to wed Wallis Simpson.

He said that the monarch may most likely want Prince Charles’ succession to happen naturally, which means it will only take place in the event that she dies or gets sick.

Last month, Coral also said that there is 2-1 odds that the Queen will abdicate this year. This figure is currently 3-1.

“Following the news that Prince Charles is set to take over as the Head of the Commonwealth, we have seen a surge of bets on the Queen stepping down from the throne in 2018 where her odds have tumbled in the last 24 hours,” John Hill of Coral said.

Prince Charles was appointed as the new Head of the Commonwealth after his mom publicly endorsed him for the role.

“It is my sincere wish that the Commonwealth will continue to offer stability and continuity to future generations, and will decide that one day the Prince of Wales should carry on the important work started by my father in 1949,” she said.

Photo: Getty Images/Andrew Parsons - WPA Pool/