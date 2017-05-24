Cortez Kennedy, a defensive tackle for the Seattle Seahawks of the National Football League (NFL) in the 1990s, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012, was found dead Tuesday at his home in Orlando, Florida. He was 48.

Although circumstances surrounding the Seahawks player's death is still unknown, Orlando Police Department public information officer Wanda Miglio said there is nothing suspicious about it. An investigation is currently underway.

Kennedy had been experiencing headaches over the past week, the New York Times reported citing his stepfather, Joe Harris, who said it in a telephone interview.

When emergency medical technicians reached Kennedy's house after a phone call, they found him unconscious and "cold", Tuesday morning. TMZ Sports got hold of the emergency dispatch audio where the dispatcher can clearly be heard saying they were responding to an "unconscious patient" with "no vitals." They said the patient was a 49-year-old male, although Kennedy was 48.

Seahawks issued a statement on the passing of Kennedy: "Cortez Kennedy has been a pillar of the Seahawks franchise since joining the team as a rookie in 1990. Tez was the heart and soul of the Seahawks through the 1990s and endeared himself to 12s all across the Pacific Northwest as a player who played with a selfless and relentless approach to the game."

It added: "We extend our warmest thoughts and prayers to his parents, Ruby and Joe Harris, daughter Courtney, and entire family on the unfortunate loss of a life-long Seahawk. We are proud to have been represented by such a special person."

Kennedy was the third player chosen in the 1990 NFL draft out of the University of Miami. He played his entire 11-year career with the Seahawks and was named by the Associated Press as the league's defensive player of the year for the 1992 season, the Times reported. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 1991.

"Really sad to lose a guy like Cortez Kennedy," John Elway, general manager of the Denver Broncos of the NFL, tweeted.

Kennedy had last played for the Seahawks in 2000, however, even after that he remained a significant part of the organization. He would remain with the team during training camp and would occasionally walk through the locker room during regular season, chatting with players, coaches and media, reports said.

Kennedy was born Aug. 23, 1968, in Osceola, Arkansas, and grew up in nearby Wilson. While he was attending high school, his mother Ruby Harris, made him quit the school football team as he had got poor grades. When the team went to the state championship game, Harris sent Kennedy a postcard with the message: "Wish you were here," the Times reported.

Kennedy narrated this story at his Hall of Fame induction, and called his mother’s disciplinary action “the turning point of my life.”

Apart from Kennedy's mother and stepfather, he is survived by his daughter, Courtney. His marriage to Nicole Sanders ended in divorce in 1996.