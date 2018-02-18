Quayle and Aldrich are on the hunt for a mole inside the Office of Interchange in this week’s episode of “Counterpart.”

According to the synopsis for Season 1, episode 5 of the Starz series, Quayle (Harry Lloyd) and Aldrich (Ulrich Thomsen) seek intel from an old friend to identify the spy that has been working for Alexander Pope (Stephen Rea).

Quayle appears to have learned about the mole following Howard Prime’s (J.K. Simmons) meeting with his old friend Heinrich (Bjorn Johnson) last episode. While catching up over a bottle of liquor, Heinrich revealed to Prime that there’s a source on the third floor of the Office of Interchange. While Heinrich doesn’t have a name, he said that this mole is “very high clearance” and has been feeding Pope with information for years now.

In the trailer for the episode, Clare (Nazanin Boniadi) pays Heinrich a surprise visit and asks him what he told Prime. Heinrich doesn’t bother to answer Clare’s question, thinking that revealing what they talked about won’t change his fate. Clare seems to agree with Heinrich, saying that he’s already chosen his side.

As viewers will remember, aside from telling Prime about the mole last episode, Heinrich also confirmed to Prime that Pope is involved in the mysterious group responsible for the recent series of murders. Heinrich added that Pope has been helping the group move the illegals a long time now.

Heinrich also warned Prime about going up against Pope. “Don’t fight Pope. Whatever angle you think you have, he’s got it covered. You go up against Alexander Pope, you’ll lose,” Heinrich told Prime before telling him that “something big” is about to happen.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the wall, Howard Silk (also played by Simmons) and Emily (Olivia Williams) search for answers about a mysterious drop site. In the trailer, Silk comes face to face with Pope for the first time. Silk tries to stick with the plan so he pretends to be Prime in front of Pope. But for some reason, Pope knows who he really is. “There’s no need for pretense with me. I know so much about you,” Pope tells Silk in the clip.

“Counterpart” Season 1, episode 5, titled “Shaking the Tree,” airs on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. EST on Starz. Watch the trailer for the episode below: