James Cromwell has joined the cast of Starz’s “Counterpart.”

According to Deadline, Cromwell is set for a major recurring role in Season 2 of the spy thriller. The actor will portray the role of Yanek, the enigmatic warden of Echo, which is the underground facility where Howard (J.K. Simmons) finds himself fighting for his life.

Cromwell won an Emmy for his role as Arthur Arden in Season 2 of “American Horror Story.” The 78-year-old actor also got an Oscar nomination for his performance in the 1995 comedy-drama film “Babe.” His recent TV credits include TBS’ “The Detour,” HBO’s “The Young Pope,” and TNT’s “Murder in the First.”

Cromwell joins previously announced Season 2 newcomers Betty Gabriel and Eme Ikwuakor. As reported by Deadline last February, Gabriel will play the series regular role of Naya Temple, an intimidating and magnetic former FBI agent hired by the Office of Interchange to eliminate corruption within the Berlin-based United Nations spy agency.

Ikwuakor, meanwhile, will recur as Yorke, a mysterious fixer for the Office of Interchange.

While plot details about the show’s sophomore run are being kept under wraps, series creator Justin Marks previously said that fans will learn more about Office of Interchange’s management department next season.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last month, Marks said that Season 2 will focus in large part on the history and origins of the management. When asked if members of the management on both sides of the wall are the same people, Marks revealed that it’s “something that is potentially being suggested,” but “the answer is a lot more complex.”

“It’s an answer that our second season really wraps its arms around,” Marks explained. “Who is management? What is their history? What is the history of the crossing and the history of the Office of Interchange? How did it really form in the first place and why? And how it developed over the decades. We understand why Indigo is driven toward some sense of revenge against our world. What we haven’t yet seen a lot of is how Indigo also came about and what its connection with management is. At the end of the first season, we wanted to introduce the idea of management in a way that wasn’t what we would otherwise expect because in the second season management is a kind of character of their own.”

